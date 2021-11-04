LONDON (4 November 2021) — The December issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. The cover story this month focuses on the Caribbean, with a selection of 14 of the most engaging islands, where memorable adventures amid natural wonders await. From climbing the volcanoes of Dominica and snorkelling the pristine reefs of Bonaire to discovering the rums of Martinique and the colourful street art of Curaçao, this is a region that excels in the wild and the unexpected.



National Geographic Traveller also announces the winners of its Travel Writing Competition 2021 this issue — the winner and four runners-up who most impressed our editors are revealed.



The December issue comes with a free Winter Sports guide, featuring 29 adventures in snow, from Europe to Scandinavia, North America and beyond: an expert guide to the pistes and peaks, plus this season’s top resorts, trips, best kit and big interviews.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Denmark: Discover stories, seaweed and a smorgasbord of slow-travel tours in the bucolic nation’s eastern islands.

Cyprus: Explore the island’s western fringes — a wild, mythical antidote to the sunkissed resorts of the south.

Bhutan: Amid the peaks of the Himalayas, the Paro Tshechu festival is as soul-stirring as the landscape.

Liverpool: Long shaped by immigration, the city beside the Mersey is no stranger to the tides of change.

Nairobi: Linger longer in the Kenyan capital to discover modern galleries and a buzzing bar scene.

Madeira: Lush flora and thrilling adventures on the volcanic Portuguese isle.

Tasmania: An appreciation for both land and produce runs deep in Australia’s island state.



Smart Traveller: A look at the culinary hotspots in Moscow’s first ever Michelin guide; the best midwinter festivals across the UK; Bologna’s trail of architectural treasures; a family surfing trip to Cornwall; the best hotel options in Galway; a taste of the Basque Country with José Pizarro; what not to miss in Salvador, Brazil; a guide to Arundel in West Sussex; and the best kit for an Arctic adventure.



Notes from an author: Tharik Hussain on the western Balkans.

Meet the adventurer: Expeditionist Lucy Shepherd.



Travel Geeks: Ask the Experts has advice on where to head for a wild, outdoor trip to Canada; options for winter mountain biking in the UK; where to stay in a windmill in Norfolk; and whether you need a special type of face mask to travel on a plane. Meanwhile, the infographic charts Christmas celebrations across the world, and Hot Topic looks at the viability of zero-emission flights.



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives.



National Geographic Partners is a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society. Every year, a portion of our net profits is distributed to the nonprofit Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation, and education. This unique partnership creates a virtuous cycle of storytelling and exploration that inspires people to act, enlightens their perspective, and often provides the spark to new ideas and innovation.

For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.



