JIMMIE MARTIN'S NEW RUG COLLECTION
Jimmie Martin, established in 2004, are a luxury interiors brand based in London. Focusing on hand painted furniture, homeware, art, sculptures and interior design. Their style combines the decadent with the quirky with a dash of punk.
The new luxury rug collection features the finest quality hand knotted art silk and silk rugs available in 8 new designs.
All rugs are made-to-order and can be produced in any size, colour and shape. Priced from £900 + VAT/m2 with a lead time of 10-12 weeks.
https://jimmiemartin.com/rugs/
info@jimmiemartin.com
+44(0)20 7938 1852
This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of Jimmie Martin in the following categories: Home & Garden, Retail & Fashion, Construction & Property, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.