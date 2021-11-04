Jimmie Martin, established in 2004, are a luxury interiors brand based in London. Focusing on hand painted furniture, homeware, art, sculptures and interior design. Their style combines the decadent with the quirky with a dash of punk.



The new luxury rug collection features the finest quality hand knotted art silk and silk rugs available in 8 new designs.



All rugs are made-to-order and can be produced in any size, colour and shape. Priced from £900 + VAT/m2 with a lead time of 10-12 weeks.



