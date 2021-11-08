Bounce Back, the first ever post-social replenishment drink, launches in the UK from November, ready for the busy festive season. This new category of health drink, created by two biochemists, is unlike others since it is designed to be drunk before bed after socialising, to give your body the replenishing nutrients it needs – while you sleep.



A blend of 17 vitamins, minerals and amino acids



Bounce Back’s unique science-based formula of 17 vitamins, minerals, and amino acids ‘puts the goodness back in’ while you sleep. This blend of active ingredients works in harmony with your body’s natural restorative processes, to help alleviate the stresses of an active social life, so that you can start tomorrow feeling refreshed.



The range is scientifically formulated with a blend of vitamins, minerals and amino acids. This includes Choline to support the maintenance of normal liver function, Vitamin B12 which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue, Vitamin B6 helps maintain normal energy levels, Vitamins C and E which assist in the protection of cells and oxidative stress - and finally Zinc and Selenium to help normal function of the body’s immune system.



Indeed, Bounce Back is designed to be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and a healthy, active lifestyle. Bounce Back is a lightly sparkling drink available in two flavours – Tropical and Raspberry, both offering a refreshing taste. Whilst Bounce Back is formulated with the right balance of nutrients for your body, the Tropical flavour only contains 40 calories per 250ml serving (1 handy can = 1 serving of the 17 ingredients your body needs). Rebalance the 4 pillars of health



Bounce Back is designed around the principle that there are 4 pillars of health. These include Sleep, Nutrition, Exercise and Mindfulness. We know that an active social life can disrupt the balance of the four pillars of health – and Bounce Back has been formulated to replenish your body overnight as you sleep. So with your Sleep and Nutrition pillars taken care of, Bounce Back supports the feeling of replenishment the next morning – putting a bounce into your day. The result is you don’t just wake up…you wake up better!



Bounce Back – the perfect bed-time drink



Formulated to support your body’s ability to replenish itself overnight, Bounce Back is the best thing to drink before bed after socialising. The recommendation is to replace the usual glass of water before bed if you have been out, with a can of Bounce Back. Down a can and seize back tomorrow!



Developed by biochemists



Bounce Back is the ‘brainchild’ of two biochemists whose inspiration came from a late night out and an important meeting missed. Subsequently, they were on a quest to ‘save future lost tomorrows’!



Dhruv Trivedi, Bounce Back drinks co-founder and biochemist also studied finance and economics at Harvard Business School. Dhruv said: “After oversleeping due to a late night out socialising, I missed an important meeting. I was annoyed with myself - and thought I wonder how many opportunities are lost across the world, because people stayed out too late the night before? Instead of getting angry with myself, I thought hey, let’s see if I can put my biochemistry training to good use and come up with a solution. Hence Bounce Back was born!”



Dhruv co-founded Bounce Back with a passion to bring the benefits of life sciences into tasty everyday drinks, supporting the body to overcome health and lifestyle challenges, naturally.



Druv Trivedi added: “We wanted to create a range of drinks that was tailored to give specific functional benefits, not a generalistic health drink. We saw a gap in the market and our customer research showed that there was a need for a post social drink - so that is what we have launched first.”



Bounce Back’s other co-founder is Vandana Vijay. Vandana Vijay is a biochemist, qualified marketer, and the brains behind the meticulous formulation. Her mission was to craft a range of nutritious drinks that restored the balance of the four pillars of health - and after years of development, she co-founded Bounce Back with Dhruv - to do just that.



Vandana said: “A good social life, especially at Christmas-time, can be hard on the body! So, we are launching Bounce Back now to support overnight replenishment which is often needed during this busy festive season. With our background in biochemistry, we spent years researching to find just the right combination of replenishing nutrients. Finally, after 59 versions, we perfected our winning formulation. Bounce Back is the first step to our growing range of overnight wellbeing drinks – based on science – to support your body’s natural restorative processes.”



The Bounce Back drinks range includes:

4 x 250ml cans at RRP GBP 8.99 (available from January 2022)

12 x 250ml cans at RRP GBP 21.29

Bounce Back is also available as a single purchase (at RRP GBP 2.49)



Availability:

Bounce Back launches in the UK at Drinksupermarket.com and at selected local convenience stores in London and Ireland



Discover more at: Drinksupermarket.com and Bounce Back



Bounce Back is suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Made in the UK: developed over 7 years in the UK, by a UK team with ingredients blended in the UK and manufactured at launch in the UK

The packaging is recyclable

The formulae are GMO-free

250ml can of Tropical flavour contains only 40 calories (16 calories per 100ml)Bounce Back does not contain caffeine, meaning you can get a good night’s sleep



Media contact:

kate@kateclarkpr.co.uk

07990 525639