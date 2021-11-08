8th November 2021, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with AEM to distribute their multi award-winning test and measurement solutions in the UK.



AEM is a well-established, $600M, organisation with more than 25 years of delivering innovative advanced test capability products, across a broad range of technologies. With a major sales presence in the USA, Asia, India and the Middle East, AEM have partnered with Mayflex to bring their innovative solutions to the UK, providing customers with a greater choice and more options when it comes to testing and together providing ‘certifiably better testing’.



Ross McLetchie, Sales Director commented ‘We are excited to partner with AEM, with their significant international experience and an innovative, feature packed range of testers with many USPs, that we know will excite our customer base. For instance, their TestPro CV100 model has the quickest Cat6A autotest at just 6 seconds, just a third of the time required by some alternative offerings on the market today.’



Ross continued ‘Their UK based calibration and service centre will radically reduce the amount of time that an installer is without a tester, something that we know is critical to most users that can’t afford to be without a tester for too long. To make ownership of their kit as simple and affordable as possible, units are sold complete with a 3-year care plan, no small print, and no recurring annual costs for calibration and service.’



Ross concluded ‘Customers can trust AEM, they have won multiple awards over recent years, their testers are approved by most cable system manufacturers for warranty purposes, and of course Mayflex have completed significant due diligence before committing to bring the product to the UK market, resulting in this launch being supported by a 30 day money back guarantee.’



For more details on the range, features and technical specification visit the Mayflex website where you can also sign up to learn more about AEM, at one of our online demonstrations that are taking place until 16th December and just by attending you could be in with a chance of winning up to £10,000 worth of AEM test equipment. Keep following our LinkedIn account, email and newsletter communications for details on any special introductory offers.