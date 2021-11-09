The Perfect Ward system is a key way for organisations to capture data about quality activities across an organisation

Not-for-profit disability services provider goes digital to engage staff in the quality agenda



Healthtech company Perfect Ward has signed a new customer in Australia for the company’s digital quality improvement platform. Allevia Limited, a not-for-profit organisation and registered National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) provider, has selected Perfect Ward’s solution to capture all quality data electronically and streamline the auditing process. Since a pilot of the technology in mid-June this year, Allevia has achieved its primary objective of fully engaging staff in the digital project by gaining widespread acceptance of the system. From the results so far Allevia expects the Perfect Ward platform to act as a catalyst for a cultural change: where thinking and behaviours around quality enhancement are embedded across planning, program and activity design – in fact in all aspects of the organisation’s operations and strategy.



Philip Petrie, Chief Executive Officer at Allevia Limited and a Director of National Disability Services (NDS) commented, “In an industry where resources are scarce, quality outcomes for people with disability are paramount. Perfect Ward enables every single worker to be part of the ongoing movement towards a society where people with disability live their best lives. Perfect Ward is a tool that makes every employee a member of our quality team.”



Allevia has replaced a previous paper-based system with the automated Perfect Ward solution to capture all data relating to quality activities in real-time and accurately monitor its performance against internal quality targets and standards set by regulators and clients. Trending data overtime will identify opportunities to detect existing or emerging challenges, develop efficiencies, celebrate wins and inform future design and strategic thinking.



Allevia is now working closely with Perfect Ward to streamline the organisation’s audits, the important next stage of the implementation and a collaborative process that benefits both parties. While Perfect Ward learns from Allevia’s valuable experience in the disability services sector - education that is vital to future product development - Allevia gains from Perfect Ward’s expertise and professional counsel in applying technology to drive continuous quality improvements.



Eric van der Sluis, Perfect Ward’s Commercial Director Australia and New Zealand added, “The Perfect Ward system is a key way for organisations to capture data about quality activities across an organisation. Our technology overcomes the challenge of measuring and reporting quality effectively through the use of automation. Allevia can rely on our innovative solutions to streamline and evidence their vital inspection processes to help create a healthy culture where everyone becomes a quality champion and continuously raises the bar for quality across the entire national industry.”



In October 2021, Perfect Ward became a Platinum Industry Supporter of National Disability Services (NDS), Australia’s biggest and most diverse alliance representing 1,200 non-government disability service providers. This sponsorship together with today’s announcement, underlines Perfect Ward’s commitment to the disability services sector in the region. For more information, visit www.perfectward.com

-ends-



About Allevia Limited

Allevia Limited was established in 1988 to support children with a disability. Today, the not-for-profit organisation helps people of all ages to achieve their dreams in a community where they are included, active and valued. With over 100 staff, Allevia is meeting the growing demand for support from National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participants and their families. For more information, visit Allevia



About Perfect Ward

Perfect Ward is a specialist provider in digital quality improvement and safety solutions. Currently working across health, aged and social care, in leading organisations in the UK, Australia and South Africa. Perfect Ward is designed to make health and quality audits easier and more efficient, empowering frontline staff to own quality assurance and freeing up more time to care.



The Perfect Ward solution supports hospitals, pharmacies, ambulance services, care homes, aged care, community and social care environments to transform quality and uncovers valuable insights through data. For more information, visit Perfect Ward or to arrange a demo email us info@perfectward.com



