Slovenian-based cryptocurrency mining and currency exchange platform NiceHash has today announced the addition of several first of a kind crypto trading features and multiple new payment options for exchanges, rivalling major platforms Binance, Coinbase and Kraken.



NiceHash, the world’s largest mining services provider and hash power marketplace, will now allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies via new payment methods Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay and SEPA on their currency exchange.



Founded in 2014, NiceHash has also added fiat currency options EUR, USD, and AUD to their exchange platform for users to purchase and withdraw over 60 cryptocurrencies via Visa and Mastercard.



Significantly, NiceHash has announced the introduction of multiple first of a kind, advanced trading features to support new cryptocurrency traders. The platform has become the only crypto exchange to introduce Trailing Take Profit orders, now one of the most advanced toolsets for traders and cryptocurrency exchange.



Trailing orders allow for the automated ‘following’ of prices of coins defined by limits set by the user, meaning that users can protect their investments from periods of high volatility and sell at the right time. The feature is targeted for new traders, whilst supporting experienced cryptocurrency traders.



The company has also added new Stop Market, Stop Limit, Take Profit Market and Take Profit Limit trading features to support users to automate buying and selling coins to protect their assets from volatility. NiceHash has also listed new coin ADA to its cryptocurrency exchange, extending the platform's offering to 64 digital currencies.



With 2.5 million daily crypto miner users, NiceHash is currently the only crypto mining company with a fully integrated currency exchange platform in the world.



Having excelled in crypto hash power and mining software brokering, NiceHash’s new trading features expand their services to provide a full-fledged trading platform for traders of all experience.



To support their core miner userbase, the company has also announced several key updates to their cryptocurrency mining software, NiceHash Miner. The NiceHash Miner Version 3.0.6.8 update sees the introduction of an auto-stop and auto-start feature for miners gaming on Steam, meaning miners will no longer need to worry about forgetting to start mining again after gaming.



Other updates to NiceHash Miner include the ability for users to copy benchmarks from one device to another and CPU monitoring for added temperature and fan speed. New preinstalled miner plugins Excavator, LolMiner, NBMiner and XMRig are also now available in the software.



NiceHash is seeing more miners interested in trading their earned Bitcoin (BTC) to acquire other digital currencies. Miners have become increasingly interested in alt coins and divergent blockchain projects adjacent to core BTC mining activities.



Speaking about the expansion of the platform’s services, Joe Downie, CMO of NiceHash said: “We are delighted to announce the next phase of NiceHash’s growth as a universal platform, offering advanced cryptocurrency trading and mining services. NiceHash has always had usability and simplicity at the core of our products, and the goal to encourage greater crypto adoption.



We have already made mining more accessible to everyday people who can connect on the platform and start mining with a few clicks. Now we are bringing forward advanced trading options on the NiceHash exchange. Automated trading shouldn’t be scary for new users, and we’ve now added a whole toolset of trade options and tutorials. Crypto trading is very volatile, so these features, such as Trailing Take Profit Orders, are massively useful for both protecting investments and making profits.”



