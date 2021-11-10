twoplus fertility is bringing its affordable, at-home fertility device to the UK to help the 1-in-7 couples who may have difficulty conceiving (1). The twoplus Sperm Guide helps increase the chances of natural conception by aiding more sperm cells to reach the egg.



Fertility issues are generally perceived to be a female health problem. However, male factors such as poor sperm count and motility also affect a couple’s ability to conceive. The average man now carries around half as much sperm compared to 40 years ago (2) and most sperm don’t naturally make it very far into the female reproductive tract (3).



The twoplus Sperm Guide is a small, comfortable device used during sex to help sperm get to the right place. The device mimics cervical cap insemination, preventing leakage of sperm after sex, while also increasing the amount of sperm which reaches the cervical mucus. Without intervention, less than 1% of sperm reach the egg. The twoplus Sperm Guide has been shown in in-vitro testing to increase the effective sperm count by approximately eight times.



It is a common misconception that only a single sperm is needed to reach the egg for fertilisation to occur. In fact, more than 2 million sperm need to enter the cervix, so that hundreds of sperm can prepare the way for the ‘survivor sperm’ by breaking down the two outer protective layers of the egg. This allows the final sperm to fertilise the egg.



The twoplus Sperm Guide was developed by Dr Benjamin Tee, one of the co-founders of twoplus fertility, after Dr Benjamin and his wife faced their own issues trying to conceive. Like many couples, they were excited to start a family together after spending time on their careers. However, the longer the process took, the more frustrated they became. Fertility doctors diagnosed them with unexplained infertility.



As a scientist with a PhD from Stanford University, Ben decided to channel his frustrations into understanding fertility and conception. He was surprised by the lack of a simple and effective home-based solution for couples that also preserved the privacy of the process.



According to Ben, “We wanted to ensure couples have alternative options to achieve successful natural conception before or whilst seeking medical intervention. Most of the fertility products out there are focused on fertility tracking or incremental product improvements. None have concentrated on providing new, ground-breaking solutions to improve sperm transport to the egg”.



The twoplus Sperm Guide was in development for over two years. The team worked with fertility specialists and sperm biologists to develop the product. It was worth the effort and time when twoplus welcomed the first baby born using its technology earlier this year. Having hit that milestone, Ben now wants twoplus to aim even higher: “We want to help 1 million couples conceive over the next 10 years.”



The twoplus Sperm Guide is available for £52 from https://www.twoplusfertility.com/

