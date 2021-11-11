Beurer has Christmas all wrapped up with this handy ‘under the tree’ gift guide that includes something for everyone

If you are looking for a thoughtful health and wellness gift to make your loved ones feel even more fabulous, pampered or healthy, or simply to show them you care this Christmas, then look no further. Beurer has Christmas all wrapped up with this handy ‘under the tree’ gift guide that includes something for everyone.



Greater Manchester, England, 11th November 2021: Choosing Christmas gifts can sometimes be an arduous task, especially when our loved ones seem to have everything they need. Thankfully, health and well-being specialist, Beurer, is here to help with a handy Christmas gift guide packed with thoughtful ideas to treat your friends and family.



Beurer LA 40 Aroma Diffuser:



Everyone deserves a little downtime to relax and unwind. The Beurer LA 40 combines a colour-changing LED lamp with an aroma diffuser to create the perfect ambience for a calming and soothing spa atmosphere at home. Treat someone to their favourite scents and personal lighting so that they can make themselves feel good any time of the year.



The Beurer LA 40 is available from John Lewis and Lakeland, SRP: £52.99



Beurer HK 37 To Go Heated Tube Scarf:



For the person in your life that feels the cold. Give them the gift of warmth, with the perfect stylish accessory for a stroll in the city or a walk in the woods. This heated tube scarf has a cordless power bank with three temperature settings that can keep you warm and cosy while out and about for up two hours. The snuggly, skin friendly HK 37 To Go scarf is machine washable.



The Beurer HK 37 To Go is available from StressNoMore and Amazon, SRP: £49.99



Beurer FW 20 Foot Warmer:



Another great gift choice for anyone that needs a little help to keep warm through the colder months. The Beurer foot warmer, with a selection of three heat settings and rapid heat up technology, can help your loved ones get their tootsies roasty toasty in no time at all. It can even ease aches and pains and help with circulation issues. Made with an exceptionally cosy fleecy material, your loved ones can submerge their feet in pure comfort. The teddy soft lining can be easily removed for hand washing.



The Beurer FW 20 Foot Warmer is available from Argos, SRP: £45.99





The Beurer MG 147 Shiatsu Massage Cushion:



The gift of soothing shiatsu massage at home. Help someone to relax with this innovative, multi-functional massage cushion featuring four 3D massage heads rotating in pairs to simulate traditional shiatsu massage and optional infrared light and heat function for a whole new dimension of massage. The simple manual controls make it easy to use even in a state of bliss and the cushion has a removeable cover which is machine washable.



The Beurer MG 147 is available from Amazon, SRP £59.99.



The Beurer BF 720 Diagnostic Bathroom Scale:



If someone in your life is all about staying fit and taking care of their body, then this clever bathroom scale has all the bells and whistles to make a wonderful gift. With precise analysis of weight, body fat, body water and muscle percentage, and bone mass, as well as a body fat scale to automatically calculate BMI and calorie requirement (AMR/BMR), you are providing a fascinating insight to body health. The BF 720 is easy to use, and data can be controlled and evaluated either in the supporting app or directly on the device itself. It looks great too!



The Beurer BF 720 is available from Healthandcare, SRP: £59.99



Beurer HS 20 Cordless Hair Straightener:



A simple to use, compact, travel-friendly hair straightener could just be the perfect gift for the girl that has everything. The handbag size, cordless operation, and fast heating of the Beurer HS 20 hair straightener is perfect for anyone in your life that likes to keep their style fresh while on the go. They may be small, but they are powerful, and one button operation makes them really easy to use on demand.



The Beurer HS 20 is available from JD Williams, SRP: £54.99



Beurer HR 2000 Wireless Precision Trimmer:



One of many great DIY grooming solutions from Beurer’s Barbers Corner range, the HR 2000 precision lets the men in your life shape brows, trim nose hair, and keep unwanted ear hair out of sight. With help from the extra small head, they can define sharp lines and shapes to precision and trim those hard-to-reach areas with ease. This trimmer will take years off the face so that your loved one can enjoy a new confidence in their appearance.



The Beurer HR 2000 is available from Amazon and Healthandcare, SRP £16.99.



Beurer HR 5000 Cordless Hair Clippers:



Give the gift of a professional beard and hair groom at home. With the Beurer HR 5000 cordless hair clippers you can provide the ability to have a salon-quality haircut without leaving the house. Thanks to a powerful battery, these hair clippers can be used cordlessly for up to an hour, so there is no need for bathroom adapters. Precision and cutting length adjustments, and a selection of attachments enable versatile and individual haircuts, while high-quality stainless-steel blades with titanium coating ensure maximum skin compatibility.



The Beurer HR 5000 is available from Amazon, SRP £44.99.



For even more inspiration for what to put under the tree this Christmas, visit the Beurer website, which is packed full of amazing health, beauty and wellness tech gift possibilities.



