SmartTask, a UK-based developer of cloud workforce management solutions, has announced that 360 Alert Security has deployed SmartTask Mobile Patrols for its mobile security teams. An established user of SmartTask workforce management software to manage over 700 officers, 360 Alert Security selected the Mobile Patrols app to streamline its service delivery, enabling it to respond faster and more efficiently for site visits and call outs, while also complying with Duty of Care requirements.



360 Alert Security’s managers use SmartTask’s software to schedule and plan client commitments quickly with runsheets that detail locks/unlocks, void property inspections and check-point patrols, before sending them to the app on officers’ phones.



Paul Nadeem, General Manager of 360 Alert Security said; “The great thing about SmartTask is the usability. It is a good tool to manage staff anywhere, the geo-mapping in Mobile Patrols is great – we can see exactly who is where at any time. With SmartTask management is easier and better. We have complete visibility and control and know whether an officer is on site or not.”



Managers at 360 Alert Security’s head office control room are automatically informed in real-time with progress and notified of check call status, without relying on updates from busy officers. Automated processes ensure that everything is invoiced and queries can be handled faster because the data is on hand to prove attendance. In addition, jobs and activities can be reassigned, for example in the case of sickness or a no-show, notes added about particular sites, with all assignment details sent directly to the app. Data from the app is integrated with customer invoicing and payroll, reducing errors and helping to adhere to Service Level Agreements.



Paul Ridden CEO of SmartTask added; “We have designed industry-leading features within our workforce management software, many as a result of feedback from UK service providers. It helps our customers to radically improve the way service contracts are set up, rostered and managed. They benefit from greater operational control, performance and higher quality service delivery from the improved efficiencies.”



About 360 Alert Security

360 Alert Security Ltd, is a well-established leading Private Security Company based in Manchester. An accredited company, it provides a comprehensive wide range of security services nationwide including, retail and event security, reception and concierge, emergency response, keyholding services, gatehouse, manned guarding and facilities management.



For more information please visit: 360Alert Security





About SmartTask

SmartTask, is a cloud-based employee scheduling and workforce management solution. Its industry-leading features are built through feedback from hundreds of UK service providers, helping to radically improve the way service contracts are set up, rostered and managed. Customers benefit from a significant reduction in administrative time and costs – with greater operational control, performance and higher quality service delivery – that is consistently contract compliant.



The SmartTask solution is highly scalable and therefore suitable for use by owner-manager companies up to enterprise organisations with 1000s of employees.



With over 20 years experience, the team at SmartTask has an enviable track record of creating leading-edge, cloud-based, mobile workforce solutions. In April 2020 SmartTask gained ISO27001 certification.



From its head office in Buckinghamshire, the company manages deployments across the UK and beyond and is responsible for hundreds of millions of transactions each month.



For more information please visit: SmartTask



