In response to market opportunities, the leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has made three new senior appointments in its offshore planning team.



Nancy James joins as Associate Technical Director – Offshore Permitting; Rich Morris, as Associate Technical Director; and Iain Corrigan, as Advisory Lead – Offshore Wind.



Rick Campbell, Head of Offshore at Natural Power, said: “As growth in the renewables market accelerates and we emerge from the pandemic and adapt to the changes, we now need to ensure we have the structure and capacity to deliver what the market needs to achieve its carbon targets.



“We have seen tremendous progress in growing our business through our strategies of sector and international diversification. Notably, as offshore projects become larger and more complex, our joined-up approach between countries has been successful, and as a result, we need to accelerate the expansion of our offshore team.



“These new appointments will enable us to increase our client focus at senior levels and provide more management support to our frontline teams as we continue to grow globally.”



Nancy has more than 20 years of experience in the construction and engineering sectors. During this time, she has coordinated, managed and undertaken environmental impact assessments (EIAs), strategic environmental assessments (SEAs), catchment flood management plans (CFMPs), shoreline management plans (SMPs), rail infrastructure projects, harbour improvement works, coastal defence schemes, managed realignment research and development and a range of ecological surveying and environmental management. Nancy also has experience of public consultation and liaison, the role of key stakeholders and public exhibitions.



Rich, who joins Natural Power from ScottishPower Renewables, is an experienced senior renewable energy developer with a proven track record in project delivery in both the onshore and offshore wind sectors throughout the last 15 years. Prior to joining Natural Power, Rich led the East Anglia ONE North and East Anglia TWO teams through the nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIPs) examination process. He also previously led the consent compliance team during the delivery of the East Anglia ONE offshore windfarm project. His time at SPR also included a year-long secondment as Head of Offshore Development with responsibility for the development, consenting and compliance activities of its UK portfolio, totalling more than 3.6GW of projects.



Iain, a chartered electrical engineer, has been in the renewable energy industry since 2007 and has worked in a variety of technical, operational and commercial roles for developers, owners and consultancies. He focusses on offshore advisory services, providing due diligence reviews, strategic advice and operational expertise. Iain has many years of offshore project development experience having worked for and with three UK utilities on offshore projects including Walney I, Walney 2, Greater Gabbard, Galloper, Beatrice, East Anglia 1 and East Anglia Hub.



Natural Power provides a range of services to identify, investigate, plan, design and safely build an offshore site and the infrastructure required to support it. Find out more at www.naturalpower.com/uk/expertise/sector/offshore-wind