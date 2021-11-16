As the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) comes to a close, global total workforce solutions provider, AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), announces the signing of a significant contract with Plant-for-the-Planet, to support the global network of youth Climate Justice Ambassadors on their mission: Bring back a trillion trees.



With the climate crisis a global focal point for individuals and businesses alike, there is universal pressure to avert the climate catastrophe that our planet faces. Trees are one of the most powerful tools that buy us time to reduce our emissions in the fight against the climate crisis.



As part of its Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) commitment, AMS has firmly cemented its commitment to being a responsible global corporate citizen and aims to help rebuild ecosystems to mitigate global warming effects and support reforestation efforts.



In order to meet these targets, the firm has partnered with Plant-for-the-Planet to support its global, UN commissioned ‘Trillion Tree Campaign’. AMS has pledged to reduce its carbon footprint to zero by 2025, compensate carbon emissions for every colleague, and provide funds for conservation and restoration programs supporting the TrillionTreeCampaign by Plant-for-the-Planet.





David Leigh, CEO at AMS, commented:



“As a business we take our responsibility to the ESG framework extremely seriously and we have set out clear steps to help AMS not only reach carbon zero status, but also be a sustainable employer. Being a responsible global corporate citizen is central to the AMS culture and is firmly embedded in our values and the way we do business. We acknowledge and accept our accountability for our environment and the communities around us.



“We’re excited to be involved with Plant-for-the-Planet as part of our wider plans to reduce our impact on the environment. We all, businesses and individuals alike, have an important role to play in helping to rebuild ecosystems, mitigate global warming effects, and support reforestation efforts. This latest commitment supports the many other steps AMS has committed to implementing, including minimising our waste, reducing energy use, utilising a sustainable procurement & supply chain and using our influence to promote sustainability with those we build relationships with.”



- ENDS





ENDS

Press contact:



Vickie Collinge

BlueSky PR

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

+441582 790705





About AMS



We are AMS. AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organisations to thrive in an age of constant change by building, reshaping, and optimising workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services.



Our solutions are delivered by our 7000+ experts who live our passionate, bold and authentic values. Last year we placed 180,000 permanent hires and managed 26,000 contingent workers for our 180 outsourcing clients. And we advised many more organisations as trusted partners to help meet their talent objectives. The ultimate aim is to help our clients around the world, in over 90 countries, create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse and differentiated. We call this True Workforce Dexterity—and we’re here to help you achieve it.



For more information, visit www.WeAreAMS.com.





About Plant-for-the-Planet



Plant-for-the-Planet made it its mission to help children and youth take charge of their own future and advocate for global solutions to the global challenges posed by the climate crisis. We inspire people to plant trees as an intergenerational, peace-building activity that gives hope.



With its initial campaign “Stop talking. Start planting.” Plant-for-the-Planet has been championing the goal of a trillion new trees since 2011. The movement promotes science and creates digital platforms. Through www.trilliontreecampaign.org about 200 restoration projects worldwide with approximately 3.8 billion trees to restore can be supported already. Just a few clicks help restoration organizations in over 50 countries to plant and care for trees.



Join us! For more information, visit www.plant-for-the-planet.org