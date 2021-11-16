While there is still a degree of uncertainty around the future, one thing is clear: the aviation recovery starts here.

• RedCabin’s Aircraft Cabin Innovation Summit 2021 will take place at the Bodenseeforum Konstanz, on the shores of Lake Constance, Germany.

• Hosted by ZIM Aircraft Seating, the summit features keynote speeches, panel discussions and working groups from Delta Air Lines, Safran Cabin, Collins Aerospace, Diehl Aviation, Counterpoint, Boeing, Adient Aerospace and more.

• Sven Achilles, CEO at ZIM Aircraft Seating, will deliver the opening keynote address.

BERLIN: RedCabin, together with its host partner ZIM Aircraft Seating, today announces its Aircraft Cabin Innovation Summit will take place from 6 – 8 December in person at the Bodenseeforum Konstanz, on the shores of Lake Constance in Germany.



The three-day summit will see C-suite leaders from across the aviation industry come together to develop new collaborative partnerships and product innovations that enhance the onboard experience – for both airlines and passengers.



As the aviation industry looks to speed up its post-pandemic recovery, collaboration between airlines, manufacturers and designers remains critically important. The Aircraft Cabin Innovation Summit will explore the latest aircraft interior trends, focusing on:



• Sustainability: showcasing new technologies, materials and cabin structures that can minimise the environmental impact of air travel and exploring new initiatives that support ‘green aviation’ and increased recycling of aircraft interiors.

• Accessibility: revealing the behind-the-scenes stories of major breakthroughs in inclusive air travel – including Air 4 All with Christopher Wood MBE, SWS Certification and Priestmangoode.

• Innovation: exploring next-generation interior concepts and ideas which are reimagining air travel, including the new Air Mobility Experience from Safran Cabin.



RedCabin has a track record for developing and unveiling cutting-edge aircraft interior innovations – with both the Aurora Borealis Economy seatback and Interspace seat launched at its recent summits.



The summit will also feature a tour of the Dornier Aerospace Museum and RedCabin’s renowned interactive working groups with senior executives from the world’s leading airlines, design houses, and manufacturers, including Delta Air Lines, Safran Cabin, Collins Aerospace, Diehl Aviation, Counterpoint, Boeing, Sekisui Kydex, and TU Delft.



Sven Achilles, CEO at ZIM Aircraft Seating, commented: “We all want to see the aviation industry flourishing again, and it is with pioneering spirits, innovative mindsets, and determination that it will happen. RedCabin summits are famous for all these attributes and are built on a spirit of collaboration – creating the forum for important debates and workshops that foster a visionary approach to the future of aerospace.”



Monica Wick, founder and CEO at RedCabin, added: “By bringing together the industry’s finest pioneers, we can share knowledge and ideas that help tackle the biggest challenges facing aviation today. While there is still a degree of uncertainty around the future, one thing is clear: the aviation recovery starts here.”



The RedCabin Aircraft Cabin Innovation Summit 2021 is sponsored by: Sekisui Kydex, Binder Group and PACE.



