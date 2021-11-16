Leading ethical jewellery brand Lebrusan Studio is using Black Friday to accelerate the pace at which it’s raising £1,000 for the Global March Against Child Labour.



For every jewel sold between Thursday 25th November and Tuesday 30th November, the independent jeweller will donate 10% of proceeds to their ongoing fundraising campaign, Lebrusan Studio Against Child Labour.

This decision ties into Lebrusan Studio’s wider appeal for Christmas shoppers to consume consciously this Black Friday.



“This Christmas, we’re asking people to make at least one considered purchase,” says the brand’s award-winning Founder & Designer, Arabel Lebrusan. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on so many of us in so many different ways. Now is a better time than any to support small businesses with values that align with yours.”



The campaign will apply to all collections site-wide, including ready-to-wear engagement rings, made-to-order wedding bands and silver accessories.



In acknowledgement of 2021 as the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour, Lebrusan Studio has been busy raising awareness of child labour in jewellery supply chains, encouraging shoppers to donate to Global March via this dedicated fundraiser.



“An estimated one million children work globally in the mining of precious metals and gemstones. In artisanal and small-scale gold mines, many children work in deep, unstable pits, many suffer respiratory diseases and long-term injury and many are exposed to toxic chemicals that can cause irreversible conditions,” the studio’s award-winning Founder & Designer, Arabel Lebrusan tells us.



“As an ethical jeweller, it’s not enough for us to simply use sustainable materials and ethical practises. It’s our responsibility to cast light on these injustices, campaign for mandatory human rights diligence in supply chains, and strive for an industry free of exploitation.



“Child labour has decreased by 38% in the last decade, but this year it’s critical that we speed up this process.”



Keen to hit its fundraising target, Lebrusan Studio has recently teamed up with an anonymous donor who will match all remaining donations like-for-like. Direct donations are rewarded with ‘thank you’ gifts, from online discount codes to hand-crafted filigree stud earrings.



This isn’t the first time the small brand has bucked Black Friday tradition. Last year, it donated 20% of all Black Friday proceeds to The Water Project, of which it’s been a regular donor since 2015.



This year’s announcement comes shortly after the jeweller launched Freedom, its brand new collection of gender-neutral commitment rings.