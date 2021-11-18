Melanie Forbes, Managing Director of APSCo OutSource, has once again been recognised as one of the most influential females in recruitment, featuring on Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) 2021 ‘Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing’ list.



Now in its seventh year, this annual list recognises women for their excellence as leaders and influencers in the global talent marketplace. Melanie featured annually on the list between 2015 and 2019. During this time, she held the posts of Group MD of Rullion, MD of Managed Solutions at AMS, and CEO of Guidant Global.



Melanie has led APSCo OutSource since its launch earlier this year, when the specialist trade body was established to specifically represent the interests of MSP, RPO and recruitment outsource providers. She also sits on the board of the Recruitment Industry Disability Initiative (RIDI).



APSCo OutSource acts as the collective voice of the outsourcing market to lobby government on the impact of legislation and policy on the sector. It also operates as a peer-to-peer network to debate, discuss, and share knowledge; produces research specific to the outsourcing market; and provides a trusted badge of quality which is recognised by end user clients as best in class.



Responding to the accolade, Melanie Forbes commented:

“It is an honour to feature on the SIA Global power 150 list this year alongside so many inspirational females from across the global staffing sector, including many great women from our member organisations.



“Like most great ideas, APSCo OutSource was launched to solve a problem. The outsourcing market has evolved exponentially over the last decade to become a highly sophisticated sector in its own right, but until recently, it had no distinct trade body representation.



“By acting as an advocate and resource for the largest players in the RPO and MSP market we are filling a void. I’m incredibly proud not only to be leading this specialist trade body, but also that the vital work we are doing on behalf of our members has been recognised in this way by SIA.”



