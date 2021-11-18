LONDON (18 November 2021) — As international travel restrictions lift and the world slowly emerges from the pandemic, National Geographic Traveller (UK) reveals its annual list of the 35 must-see destinations for the next year. Profiling inspiring places, communities and experiences, this year’s list comes at a crucial moment. The pandemic has transformed when, where and how we see the world. With the return of travel, National Geographic is rethinking what it means to be a traveller and the impact of those choices. What remains unchanged is the organisation’s commitment to travel stories that illuminate our beautiful world and the diversity of communities and people within it.



Framed by five categories — Nature, Adventure, Culture, Sustainability and Family — selections on the 2022 list honour national parks and wildlife, outdoor activities and experience, green travel and destinations, and multigenerational destinations and journeys. From the ‘next great safari destination’ of Caprivi, Namibia, to the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, to the ancient tea mountains and traditions of Yunnan, China, this year’s list is a reminder that there’s much out there to inspire us. Moreover, this year’s list celebrates the 50th anniversary of the UNESCO World Heritage Convention, with 14 World Heritage-designated sites featured.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “Whether it’s closer to home, exploring the UK and Europe, or focusing on journeys further afield to destinations that highlight sustainable, environmental and community initiatives, this year’s list gives us an opportunity to celebrate the world as we begin to emerge from the pandemic. Travel might be slow and cautious to begin with, and while there’s undoubtedly pent-up demand it’s also a chance to consider how and why we travel. These 35 destinations are a good starting place to plan your trips for 2022 and beyond.”



The list was created, researched, reported and written in collaboration with National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s international editorial teams, which serve millions of readers through their magazines and websites in more than a dozen offices around the world.



National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s Best of the World 2022 list is an extended version of National Geographic’s list of the same name and includes an additional 10 entries for a UK audience. The list will be published in the Jan/Feb 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on newsstands from 2 December.



The Best of the World 2022 list is available online now at nationalgeographic.co.uk/best-of-the-world, where readers will be transported to each destination through spectacular photography and reporting.



National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s Best of the World 2022 list:



CULTURE

Jingmai Mountain, Yunnan, China (nominated by National Geographic Traveler China)*

Tin Pan Alley, London, England (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)

Hokkaido, Japan (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)*

Procida, Italy (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)

Atlanta, Georgia, US (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)

Oslo, Norway (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)

Rome, Italy (nominated by National Geographic Traveller UK)*

Cairo, Egypt (nominated by National Geographic Traveller UK)*



SUSTAINABILITY

Ruhr Valley, Germany (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Germany)

Parque Nacional Yasuni, Ecuador (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Latin America)*

Łódź, Poland (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Poland)*

National Columbia Gorge Scenic Area, Oregon/Washington, US (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)

Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)

Adelaide, Australia (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)

Grenoble, France (nominated by National Geographic Traveller UK)



NATURE

Caprivi Strip, Namibia (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Italy)

Northern Minnesota, United States (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)

Lake Baikal, Russia (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Russia)*

Belize Maya Forest Reserve (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)

Victoria, Australia (nominated by National Geographic Traveller UK)

Kent, England(nominated by National Geographic Traveller UK)



ADVENTURE

Seine River Bike Trail, France (nominated by National Geographic Traveler France)

Costa Rica (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Korea)

Nepisiguit Mi’gmaq Trail, New Brunswick, Canada (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)

Palau (nominated by National Geographic Traveller India)*

Arapahoe Basin, Colorado, US (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)

Taghazout, Morocco (nominated by National Geographic Traveler US)

Chankillo, Peru (nominated by National Geographic Traveller UK)*



FAMILY

Danube River Cruise (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Romania)*

Lycia, Turkey (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Turkey)*

Granada, Spain (nominated by Viajes National Geographic)*

Bonaire (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Netherlands)*

Eastern Shore, Maryland, US (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)

Nottinghamshire, England (nominated by National Geographic Traveller UK)

Hadrian’s Wall, UK (nominated by National Geographic Traveller UK)*



*UNESCO designated sites: Asterisk denotes UNESCO-designated status for this destination; 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the World Heritage Convention.



--------------



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010



National Geographic Partners is a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society. Every year, a portion of our net profits is distributed to the nonprofit Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation, and education. This unique partnership creates a virtuous cycle of storytelling and exploration that inspires people to act, enlightens their perspective, and often provides the spark to new ideas and innovation.

For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.



