a new collection of uniquely festive cards, homeware and tree decorations featuring beautifully illustrated and fun filled animal portraits

• Dorset artist’s limited-edition festive collection available now



It’s Christmas down at Lucy’s Farm and to celebrate, there is a new collection of uniquely festive cards, homeware and tree decorations featuring beautifully illustrated and fun filled animal portraits, including the ever-popular Moo selfie cow art, each product in the Lucy’s Farm Christmas range started life as an original painting by one of Dorset’s most talented artists, Lucy Tidbury.



Advent calendar

A truly special advent calendar featuring Lucy’s best-known festive animal paintings on all 24 advent doors, each one hiding a Christmas themed chocolate treat to take you all the way up to Christmas Eve. The A4 sized calendar will be available for delivery in mid-November and is priced at £12.50.



Christmas bauble

Spruce up any Christmas tree with this beautiful decoration that you’ll want to use year after year. Featuring Lucy’s new reindeer painting, they look like a work of art as each one includes the artist’s signature. Made from fine bone china in Stoke on Trent, each highly decorative bauble costs £15.



Christmas platters

Perfect for serving up a Christmas treat for Father Christmas and his reindeers or for handing round the mince pies at your festive party, these platters (size 12”) are made from bone china in Stoke on Trent. Each festive design incorporates Lucy’s signature and costs £30.



Christmas placemats and coasters

Dress the Christmas table with this delightful range of placemats and coasters that feature Lucy’s new reindeer design along with Christmas Moo and Highland Moo portraits. Each is available individually or as part of a set and prices start from £4 for a coaster and £8 for a placemat.



Moo Christmas cards

There are two adorable new designs for 2021 as Party Moo and Reindeer Moo join some old favourites from over the last few years - Santa Moo, Christmas Moo, Mistletoe Moo and Robin Moo. The cards are blank inside for your own message and come with white envelopes. Available as a pack of 12 at a cost of £12, you can choose the designs to be included.



All the china products in the Lucy’s Farm Christmas range are dishwasher proof. There is also a gift wrap option available on all products bought online.



To see the full range of gifts and to order, visit Lucy’s Farm



About Lucy’s Farm

Inspired by the gorgeous Dorset countryside and its four-legged residents, Lucy’s Farm is the brainchild of Dorset artist Lucy Tidbury, who specialises in creating country-inspired art, gifts and homeware. Lucy is known for her Moo Selfies where Autumn Moo, Silly Moo and others feature in the artwork. Ned the sprocker spaniel, sheep and bunnies also regularly make an appearance. As well as original art, the Lucy’s Farm range includes prints, tea towels and kitchenware which are made in Britain and shipped from Dorset around the globe.

For more information and to see the full range, Lucy’s Farm



