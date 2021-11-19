Ann Swain, Founder and Global CEO of the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo), has once again been recognised as one of the most influential females in recruitment by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), appearing in its coveted 2021 ‘Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing’ list.



Now in its seventh year, this annual list recognises women for their excellence as leaders and influencers in the global talent marketplace. Ann Swain has featured in every edition thus far.



The news comes following an incredibly eventful year for the trade association. Since 2020, APSCo has supported its members in navigating the roll out of IR35 into the private sector, Brexit, and the furlough scheme. It has also successfully lobbied government to delay a return to in-person Right to Work checks as well as launching a number of new initiatives. These include a new trade body, APSCo OutSource, a ground-breaking, powerful mentoring programme, EmpowerMe, and a dedicated Clinical & Healthcare sector group to support clinical and healthcare recruitment firms – all in the midst of a pandemic.



Responding to the accolade, Ann Swain, Chief Executive of APSCo commented:

“The last 18 months have been a phenomenally demanding time for the professional recruitment sector and I’m incredibly proud that what my team and I have achieved on behalf of our members has been recognised and celebrated in this way. We’ve tackled the challenges of the 20 months head on and we will continue to adapt to whatever the staffing sector faces in the coming months.



“The passion I have for our sector is absolute, and to be recognised alongside the most influential, visionary and successful recruitment leaders in this year’s Global Power 150 is a genuine honour. I’d like to say a huge congratulations to everyone who featured in this year’s list and especially to our members who were recognised globally for their outstanding contribution to our profession.



“As our latest research demonstrates, women continue to be underrepresented at senior level across the recruitment sector – with almost a third (30%) of recruitment firms reporting that females make up less than 5% of their leadership teams. While there clearly needs to be a significant step-change in order to enable more women to fulfil their full potential, this ranking offers an opportunity to celebrate those who are excelling and providing inspiration to others. Everyone on the list should be incredibly proud of their achievements, and I’m honoured to be in such great company.”



