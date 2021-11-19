Firms in Bristol have published over 100,000 new jobs in 2021, more than twice the total recorded in 2020. That’s according to new research from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo), the trade association for the professional staffing sector.







The data, provided by business intelligence specialist Vacancysoft, reveals that Bristol is dominating the recruitment sector in the South West, with professional hiring accounting for 35.2% of all new jobs published in the region. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this share of the regional market is up by 3.1 percentage points compared to 2021 and 1.6 higher than 2019.







Construction and real estate are dominating recruitment across the South West as a whole, overtaking the financial services sector for the first time in two years. Vacancies published so far this year across construction and real estate have seen a 140% increase year-on-year. The data also revealed that engineers and construction professionals are the two most in demand experts across the region.







Ann Swain, CEO of APSCo comments:







“Much like the rest of the UK, Bristol has experienced a spike in hiring this year following what was a difficult period in 2020. And despite a seasonal dip in hiring over the summer, the figures look promising for a strong final quarter of the year. With predictions that professional vacancies in the South West will finish the year more than double that of 2020’s figures, staffing companies can be confident that we are well and truly on track for recovery post-Covid.”







