Cheryl Woolhouse, Director and Accountant at HL&W Limited, has been nominated for the Businesswoman of the Year Award at the Women’s Business Awards 2021. The UK Awards, which are being held virtually on Thursday 2 December in association with the Women’s Business Conference, celebrate the achievements of professional women across the globe, recognising their contribution to businesses from an array of sectors.



Cheryl has been a practicing accountant since 2007 and was a co-founder of HL&W when it was established in 2017. The vision was an accountancy firm that proactively supported clients and made accounting easy to understand – and Cheryl has played a key role in the company’s success. She describes her nomination as a ‘huge honour’.



Cheryl’s colleagues, who put her forward for the award, have described her as dedicated and supportive, with one employee stating:



“Cheryl has shown me how to be an empowered woman within the workplace, she has taught me to know my value and to never settle for anything less than my value.”



Another added, “Cheryl is a very busy business owner; she goes above and beyond – not only for her staff but for her clients too. Even though she is always busy, she will never moan when she gets interrupted by us. She will always have time to stop what she is doing, and will not only listen, but explain too.”



Nominations for the Women’s Business Awards are open for voting, with the UK winners being announced on Thursday 2 December. You can vote for Cheryl here or find out more about the Women’s Business Conference at https://virtual.womensbusiness.club/.



Cheryl’s colleagues wish her the best of luck with her nomination!



HL&W Limited was founded in 2017 and provides a personalised accounting service for its clients. A specialist in small business accounting, the company offers assistance with everything from year-end returns to payroll and pensions to Self Assessment and VAT returns.



