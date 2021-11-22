Whether your friends and family are near or far, here are 7 fun virtual ways from

Drawnames.co.uk to celebrate the festive season from the comfort of your own home!



1. Virtual festive Bingo

Eyes down for a full house. Nothing beats a good old game of Bingo. It is also a game that is easy to play virtually. Think about some fun festive prizes for the winners and use a website like My Free Bingo Cards to download your cards.



2. Online pub quiz

You just need to decide who is going to play quizmaster and a theme for your quiz. The quizmaster can make the questions beforehand or to save time choose from pre-made quizzes via Kahoot so the host can participate too. Then just

schedule a time, share the Kahoot code and get cracking.



3. A Christmas Movie marathon

Hands up who loves to binge watch Christmas movies? It’s not as much fun on your own, so you can do it remotely! With Teleparty (the new name for Netflix party) you can even have a group chat whilst watching The Holiday or whatever

your favourite is!



4. Decorate your desk

If you are working from home, decorating your desk is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit. It will certainly make video calls that bit more interesting. You can even have a competition and decide who’s made the most effort.



5. Play games online

Is it even Christmas if you don’t play a board game? Just pick a time and play together on Board Game Arena. There are tons of games to choose from. Just promise not to sulk if you lose!



6. Christmas Style Charades

You don’t have to wait until after the Christmas lunch to play festive charades. Organise a video call, agree on the rules and use Christmas as a theme! Anything festive goes, songs, films or books – the list is endless.



7. Secret Santa

Virtual or not, the festive season isn’t complete without a Secret Santa. With Drawnames.co.uk Secret Santa Generator you can easily set up a group and draw names, you can now download the app to make it even easier. You have the option to enter your address and with the gift finder, it is easy to send the desired gift without leaving your house.







How it Works



Launching a Secret Santa group is easy, safe, secure and free.

Groups can be set up within minutes and people can join quickly and create a wish list without an account or login.

Download the app from the App Store

Each member will receive an email directing them to their drawn name. A Live Name Drawing event can also be held virtually.

DrawNames allows Secret Santa group members to ask anonymous questions of their recipient in order to find the best present – put some fun into it!

No more in-store shopping searching for hours for a gift. Participants can use the DrawNames' auto gift finder, which includes a variety of price points.





