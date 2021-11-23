The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has reflected on the public policy wins of the last year that it has driven on behalf of the professional staffing sector.







Tania Bowers, Global Public Policy Director at APSCo, commented:







"At the beginning of this year we set out a public policy agenda that was very much focused on supporting the staffing sector through a Covid recovery, driving the skills agenda post-Brexit and aiding the creation of an agile, flexible and dynamic workforce. In what has been a year of continued upheaval, we're pleased to see that the needs of the staffing sector are achieving greater consideration from the appropriate authorities. The past year has really shown everyone just how crucial the staffing sector is to the wider economy and APSCo is pleased to have been able to drive appropriate and meaningful change for recruitment businesses."







Key APSCo achievements that supported recruitment businesses this year include:







- The extension of Government support to continue to protect businesses while Covid-restrictions remained in place.

- The furlough scheme was extended until the end of September 2021 per APSCo’s recommendations.

- The UK was recognised by the EU as data adequate in June 2021.

- At the Chancellor’s Budgets increased skills spending was announced along with greater support for apprenticeships, T-Levels and education/training.

- The Chancellor also revealed that a new talent network to attract high-skilled workers to the UK will be set up in innovation hotspots.

- Plans for new High Potential Individual and Scale-up visa routes were included in the Government’s Innovation Strategy

- The Home Office agreed to extend the digital right to work checks to April and begin a full review following widespread calls from sector experts including APSCo.





Tania added, "Looking towards the New Year, APSCo will continue to lobby government on behalf of the recruitment sector to better create a fair, agile and dynamic staffing environment where the right skills can be acquired appropriately. Our full public policy agenda for 2022 will be unveiled in shortly, but our focus will certainly be on delivering on a global agenda, continued economic recovery, skills attraction and development, as well as environmental sustainability."







