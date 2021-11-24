Interact is a leading CX (customer experience) outsourcing specialist, which partners with many of the world’s leading brands to deliver award-winning CX, sales and digital messaging services. As it proudly celebrates 10 years since its foundation, Interact announces the further expansion of its UK operations.



Investment in its Wigan contact centre is already underway to create 100 jobs over the next 6 months.



This growth follows Interact’s continued success serving some of the world’s leading organisations, many of whom have been partners for much of the last decade. The expansion will ensure that extra capacity is created for current client growth as well as new client wins.



“Interact is a business that has consistently grown and developed over the years, providing more opportunities for local people and beyond to get into employment. We’re delighted to have them based in the borough and to see this further growth,” said The Mayor of Wigan Borough, Coun Yvonne Klieve.



"Our staff and clients are at the forefront of celebrations as they are the reason for our success. Without them Interact would not be celebrating 10 years and set for continued growth. We’re proud to be bringing 100 new jobs to the community. Since setting up the business in 2011 we have worked hard as a team to develop a leading CX business, delivering positive interactions to customers each and every day," said Neil Barber, Managing Director of Interact North West.



"We're thrilled to celebrate 10 years of Interact and enjoy this milestone. Interact was created by talented and experienced industry professionals, many of whom are still leading our business today. Working with our partners, we’re proud to have led the way in CX, sales and digital messaging services for over a decade and are excited by the opportunities which lie ahead,” said Neil Perring, founder of Interact.



About Interact Contact Centres:

Interact is one of the UK’s leading CX (customer experience) outsourcers, offering digital messaging & chat, customer service, sales, and loyalty programmes. Since its inception in 2011, it has partnered with some of the world’s leading brands and is focused on delivering positive customer interactions each and every day. The Company has UK contact centres in Wigan and Richmond, and offers offshore facilities from South Africa.



To learn more, visit us at https://www.interactcc.com.



Contact

Press Office – Kellie Hather, 07919 893563, kellie.hather@interactcc.com