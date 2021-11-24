The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has welcomed the news that Margaret Beels OBE has been appointed as the Director of Labour Market Enforcement by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS).







Tania Bowers, Global Public Policy Director at APSCo, commented:







“I’d like to welcome Margert Beels into her new role and I’m looking forward to engaging with her in the near future on recruitment in the professional high level sectors we represent to support the creation of a fair and appropriate labour market in the UK. Given her prior experience in employment public policy, Beels will no doubt have a first-hand insight into the challenges faced.







“It is our hope that in her new role, Beels will be able to provide greater clarity around the future focus of the Single Enforcement Body (SEB) and the funding that will be put behind the Body. We maintain that SEB should be tasked with driving better and more consistent collaboration with HMRC to push forward more active, visible enforcement of umbrella companies, being mindful and paying particular attention to the impact of Off-Payroll. Adequate funding is needed now to prioritise the needs of today’s labour market and ensure that the regulations put in place and the protections the body will offer to workers are understanding of the nuances of the recruitment industry, helping to drive a dynamic labour market.”











