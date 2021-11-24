New community brings high-profile end-clients into the outsourcing mix







APSCo OutSource, the trade body for Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Managed Service Providers, Statement of Work and Managed Projects, has launched its own OutSource Client Community (OCC), bringing brands such as BP, the John Lewis Partnership and Unilever into its fold.







APSCo OutSource members will benefit from interaction with OCC representatives, with the client community feeding into member meetings and providing first-hand insight into the ever-changing challenges of the outsourcing market from a client perspective.







Founding members of the OutSource Client Community include:







- Ben Weston, Global Category Manager, Talent Acquisition & Consulting at BP



- Minnie Pangli, Senior Resourcing Manager - Contingent Resourcing at Balfour Beatty plc



- Newland, Global Category Manager at Clyde & Co



- Georgina Jones, Workforce Optimisation Lead at Co-Operative Group



- Mike Cleaton, Category Director: Workforce at the Crown Commercial Service



- Lisa Kelly, Head of Talent Acquisition at Heathrow Airport



- Richard Borowy, Head of Procurement at ING



- Jason Perreira, Head of Professional Services at The John Lewis Partnership



- Charlotte Johns, Global Talent Lead at Unilever



- Clare Lewis, Director of Talent Acquisition EMEA at Willis Towers Watson







Melanie Forbes, Managing Director of APSCo OutSource commented:







“The talent landscape is constantly evolving and we are at an exciting point where sector experts are redefining what the staffing sector looks like and how it operates. In order for us to remain at the forefront of the latest thinking, it is crucial that we include our end clients in our ecosystem. The OutSource Client Community has been created to ensure that we can continue to understand their challenges and receive their insight, guidance and opinion on a wide range of topics relating to the talent and outsourcing landscape.







“I’m extremely excited to be working with such a prestigious group of individuals and I’m looking forward to hearing their insight at our events and getting them involved in our research projects of the next year.”







