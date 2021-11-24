London, 22th November 2021 - Finance Unlocked, an EdTech platform used by top banks, asset managers and law firms has announced the launch of its second education platform, Sustainability Unlocked following extraordinary client demand for a firm wide ESG and Sustainability education solution. Current Finance Unlocked customers include Santander, BlackRock, Hogan Lovells, Oxford Said Business School and 34 others.



Sustainability Unlocked is the first sustainability education platform for finance professionals. Its mission is to empower change through education by embedding a sustainable mindset deep into the culture of financial services organisations.



“Education is the most fundamental foundation for sustainability, and the first thing to put in place for financial services firms serious about delivering their 2050 net zero pledges”, said CEO, Henry White.



The inaugural Sustainability Unlocked course, ESG Foundations, is 30+ hours of truly engaging content taught by the world’s foremost ESG experts such as Sir Ronald Cohen, “the father of social investment”; Stephanie Skaphianos, who ran the world’s first sustainability capital markets business at BNP Paribas; and Colin Palmer, a pioneer of the green energy sector since the 1970s. Each platform expert is a global thought-leader in their respective field, including green science, finance, economics, technology, governance, & social responsibility.



Unlike other ESG courses, the ESG Foundations course is on-demand, meaning that learners can set their own pace, and fit paradigm-shifting education into any schedule. Sustainability Unlocked is designed and priced for firm-wide adoption, enabling financial services firms and banks to create sustainability-minded cultures from the ground-up.



Finance Unlocked and Sustainability Unlocked are focused on making a positive social impact. In 2020 Finance Unlocked delivered £3M worth of education to University students affected by campus closures and contributed to the national Fintech for Schools educational programme. This year the team delivered a world-leading social inclusion initiative with Santander for 3,000 Black and Black Mixed students in the UK.



Henry White, CEO of Finance Unlocked and Sustainability Unlocked said:

“Employers the world over are making rapid and permanent changes to the way their businesses operate as they race to achieve Net-Zero before 2050. Sustainability Unlocked provides firm-wide foundational sustainability education to financial institutions through an innovative on-demand video platform. Assigned learning features and best-in-class production standards allow managers to successfully embed a proactive and engaged learning culture.”







Finance Unlocked and Sustainability Unlocked’s founders are Henry White (formerly of Israeli AI scaleup Edgify, and hedge fund Davidson Kempner) and Robert Ellison (formerly an investment banker at UBS). The senior management team also includes Prasad Gollakota, Chief Content Officer, (formerly an investment banker at UBS and Bank of America, and currently on the CFA UK content steering committee), and Ciaran Rooney, CTO (previously CTO at EdTech Busuu). and Daisy Meakin, VP Operations, (previously Group Head of Strategy at Mantrac Group, and Managing Director at Florence)



