Recruiters and in-house hiring teams must harness the power of innovative technologies - including video cover letters, SMS communications, and online background checks - if they are to successfully compete for talent in a post-Covid world. That is according to the recently published ‘complete guide to recruitment tech tools’ whitepaper from recruitment software provider, JobAdder.



The advice follows research which found that 94% of recruiters and hiring professionals say that using recruitment software has positively impacted their hiring process, while 68% of recruiting professionals say that the best way to improve recruitment performance over the next five years is by investing in new recruiting technology.



The specialist firm also advises that businesses connect and ‘stack’ systems and tools in order to streamline workflows, eliminate manual processing and maximise efficiencies.



Rob Brodie, Head of Corporate Sales at JobAdder, commented:



“At a time when the number of open job vacancies across the UK has surpassed one million for the first time ever, organisations are unsurprisingly scrambling to secure sought-after skills – and only those who can offer the slickest recruitment journey to candidates will victor in the war for talent. Technology has transformed the way we work. It streamlines processes, drives better candidate sourcing, helps recruiters to work more efficiently and improves the candidate experience. Today, automated processes that eliminate manual processing are vital to productivity.



“While emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, biometrics and blockchain are slowly seeping into recruitment, today, hirers can maximise the potential of established tools such as text messages to get ahead of the competition. And when you consider that approximately 95% of the text messages people receive are opened, read and responded to within just three minutes you can see why. When you are able to leverage these tools more effectively, you will be able to better engage and manage applicants – while also creating time for tasks that add real value to your work.”



