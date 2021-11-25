MEATER Plus is the ultimate kitchen gadget and app for meat-loving chefs and budding cooks. It’s the perfect gift for the Christmas stocking

- Enjoy 20% off MEATER Plus from Thursday 25th to Sunday 28th November.

- You can also get £40 off during Cyber Week when you buy two MEATER Plus units





LEICESTER, 25th November 2021 – This Black Friday, MEATER has carved 20% off the MEATER Plus smart wireless meat thermometer. You can also enjoy a mouth-watering deal during Cyber Week with a saving of £40 when you buy two MEATER Plus units.



The MEATER Plus is the ultimate kitchen gadget and app for meat-loving chefs and budding cooks. It’s the perfect gift for the Christmas stocking or for anyone that takes pride in their culinary skills. Some people are simply hard to buy for, but we bet they would love all the benefits of cooking with the first truly wireless meat thermometer.



A no wires, no fuss meat thermometer with a smart guided cook system, with the MEATER Plus:



- You have the freedom to cook meat to your personal preference while ensuring it is safe to eat.

- No more under or over cooked meat! You can achieve perfectly cooked meat every time.

- You can experiment with different types of fish and cuts of meat with confidence.

- Step away from the oven or grill! You can enjoy less time cooking / thinking about cooking, freeing up time to socialise, prep or simply relax.

- Save money – dual sensors monitor the cooking temperature making sure your expensive meat is never wasted ever again.



Whether you want to ensure the star of your Christmas dinner is cooked to perfection or are shopping for the perfect gift for an at-home chef or food lover, you can grab yourself a juicy deal on the MEATER Plus this November. To shop the deals and enjoy perfectly cooked meat for less, visit MEATER.com between November 25th and 28th, or the week commencing 29th November.



MEATER has celebrated over eleven million cooks from its users with numbers continuing to grow every day. Check out @MEATERmade, the possibilities are endless.



