we invite anyone involved in garden design, horticulture and landscaping to enter the ‘Countryside Borders Competition’

For the fourth year running, The Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show, in partnership with the London College of Garden Design (LCGD), wants you to show them your perfect country planted border. We are looking for creativity and something a little different, as we invite anyone involved in garden design, horticulture and landscaping to enter the ‘Countryside Borders Competition’.



LCGD Director, Andrew Fisher Tomlin said ‘This competition has proved to be a great place for new designers to start their show careers and to find out if they enjoy exhibiting and to meet the garden enthusiast market. Past exhibitors have gone on to make successful applications for other national garden shows and win!’



For 2022, LCGD has doubled the available competition spaces to 20. Successful applicants will receive one of these spaces and the chance to build and showcase their ‘Countryside Border’ at The Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show. Each participant will work with a 2.4m x 2.4m timber frame border and a grant of GBP200 towards their plants. The rest is up to them!



How to enter

Anyone looking to participate should enter by sending one A3 page concept design that includes an outline drawing of their idea, an elevation of the planting design and a brief description of the story narrative. Anyone interested in applying can find more detailed information on the news page of the LCGD website lcgd.org.uk



Come and show your skill by designing and planting your design on the theme of ‘Countryside Borders’.



The Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show takes place on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th July 2022, located within the estate of the beautiful Belvoir Castle, Grantham, Leicestershire.



About the London College of Garden Design



Based in the Orangery conference facilities at Kew Gardens, the UK’s leading garden design school combines the experience of two of the UK’s leading garden professionals Andrew Wilson and Andrew Fisher Tomlin. LCGD Melbourne is our partner college in Australia based in the Melbourne Gardens of the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria.



