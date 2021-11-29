Position statement, Chrissi Kelly, Founder, AbScent in response to loss of smell with future strains of the Coronavirus



“We understand that in early reports of the new Omicron variant doctors have reported that people are not appearing to experience loss of smell and taste as a symptom. If correct then this is good news, however, loss of smell and taste remains an issue for other variants, and is not always immediate. It does not affect everyone but does effect people in different ways and to various degrees of extremity.



"We await further developments regarding the Omicron variant. We will continue to monitor our networks closely for personal accounts and as we are able to document accounts of Omicron variant and smell we will advise accordingly. In the meantime if you do experience sudden changed or loss of smell please seek medical assistance or visit AbScent’s website for advice.



“AbScent has a network of 75,000 people in every country around the globe. We support the largest group of people with smell loss in the world. We can say that people are still experiencing severe problems in great numbers and we are seeing more young people and children experiencing smell loss for the first time. This can range from serious parosmia, making day-to-day eating unbearable, through to the inability to smell dangers like burning. Those affected often experience a lack of support and resource from healthcare providers and many people are suffer in silence. Loss of smell and taste is a serious problem and it can impact diet, mental health, relationships, happiness and general wellbeing.”



About AbScent

AbScent is the charity caring about people touched by smell loss. AbScent is an unrivalled resource of trusted information delivered by a distinguished advisory board and working with the latest scientific and clinical evidence. Visit https://abscent.org/ or follow us on:

