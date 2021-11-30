LONDON (30 November 2021) — National Geographic Traveller (UK) has announced the winners and finalists of its sixth annual Reader Awards.



The awards seek to celebrate the places, experiences, accommodation, tour operators, authors and personalities that National Geographic Traveller (UK) readers value most highly.



Looking back on another challenging year, readers were asked to champion the destinations that have encouraged them to dream of travel once more, or enticed them back on the road; the companies that have retained consumer trust; and the people who’ve kept the travel conversation going. From city-break gems and far-flung destinations to inspirational TV travel shows, the awards sought to reward their favourites.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said, “Although 2021 was a difficult year for travel, we adapted the awards to reflect the destinations, companies, media and experiences that have inspired readers from their armchairs, as well as enabled travel where possible. And the growth in UK trips sees special recognition via new categories in the form of cities, national parks and accommodation across the country.



“Given the huge number of votes this year, it’s safe to say travel remains extremely important to our readers and that they’ll seek it out in some form — even if it means TV, books or journeys closer to home.”



The 2021 awards saw over 7,500 readers vote between June and September in 15 categories shortlisted by judges.



2021 READER AWARDS WINNERS:



One to watch (city/region): Barcelona

Firm favourite (country): Italy

The big trip (country): Japan

High-flyer (airline): British Airways

The operator (tour operator or travel agent): Exodus Travels

The innovator (industry movers & shakers): Florence Kagiso

Best online visitor experience: Airbnb Experiences

Best UK destination (urban): Edinburgh

Best UK destination (rural): The Lake District

Special stays (UK): National Trust

Bookworm (best travel reads): Hidden Places, by Sarah Baxter

Sound & vision (travel TV & radio): Race Across the World (BBC Two)

Beyond the recipe book (food & travel): The Seafood Shack, by Kirsty Scobie and Fenella Renwick

Tastiest food & travel show (TV, radio, podcast): Rick Stein’s Cornwall (BBC Two)

The wish list (destination): Japan



The winners are featured in the Jan/Feb 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on newsstands from 2 December.



For more information, please visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel/reader-awards-2021



Voters were automatically entered into a prize draw.



A week’s stay at a trullo villa in Puglia, Italy

A winner and five guests have won a week at Trulli Olea, one of Puglia’s distinctive conical-roof houses, complete with private pool, near Cisternino. relaxpuglia.com



A three-night guided UK walking break

Courtesy of HF Holidays, the winner will set off on a three-night guided walking trip, including expert-led hikes and stays in country houses. hfholidays.co.uk



A £300 Citalia voucher

With over 90 years’ experience in Italian travel, Citalia offers carefully curated trips spanning 300 hand-picked hotels, bespoke cultural itineraries, beach breaks and exclusive train journeys. citalia.com



A free magazine subscription

A total of 20 lucky winners have won a year’s subscription to National Geographic Traveller (UK), which includes four issues of National Geographic Traveller Food.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.10, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel for more information.



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners is a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society. Every year, a portion of our net profits is distributed to the nonprofit Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation, and education. This unique partnership creates a virtuous cycle of storytelling and exploration that inspires people to act, enlightens their perspective, and often provides the spark to new ideas and innovation.

For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.



