E Series is the ideal solution for a wide range of collaboration scenarios demanding fluid performance and meeting equity



Wilsonville, OR, December 1, 2021 – Avocor, one of the fastest-growing global interactive display and video conferencing companies, has today announced the launch of its new E Series interactive displays. Available in four sizes, ranging from 55” to 86”, the E Series features optically bonded glass in a 4K IR interactive display format. This impressive combination delivers a smooth, leading-edge touch technology display solution of exceptional value, which is ideal for all sizes of office, classroom, meeting room and huddle space application.



Designed to create a more equitable meeting and collaboration experience, all models in the E Series feature Avocor’s UiQ touch-enabled interface for remote control-free use. This superior glass display technology facilitates a smooth, extremely accurate, low-latency writing experience through instant writing object recognition. This allows any user to quickly and easily switch between using a pen or finger to create a fluid, collaborative real-time environment for users. A zero parallax optically-bonded glass surface with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coating ensures a crisp image with smooth, pixel-perfect inking.



“As meeting equity has become paramount for all types of organizations, we’ve recognized that our customers require a performance and feature set from all products,” said Dana Corey, Avocor Global Sales SVP. “We have this need for value performance in mind when we created the E Series, which is an ideal interactive display solution that’s affordable, offering outstanding value.”



Ideal for BYOD, there is a wide range of connectivity options, including enhanced HDMI-out that supports 4K video @60Hz, front-facing guest HDMI, USB touch and hub connection for easy access to USB drive data with the 55” also offering a Type-C connectivity option. In addition, a high-quality, front-facing soundbar module is included, ensuring that the display provides 30W conference room audio delivered crystal-clear audio quality.



The AVE-5530, AVE-6530, AVE-7530 and AVE-8630 are available globally now for 2,699 US Dollars, 3,299 US Dollars, 4,699 US Dollars and 7,499 US Dollars respectively, through Avocor’s network of authorized dealers. To learn more or book a virtual demo, go to https://www.avocor.com/products/e-series/.



To learn more about how to get started with Avocor, visit www.avocor.com, and follow news and updates from Avocor on social, via, LinkedIn and YouTube.





###



About Avocor

Avocor is an award-winning global provider of collaboration technology that brings teams together to increase productivity and get more done. Designed with the latest in display technology and to fit the way modern workspaces, huddle rooms, phone booths, hot desks, classrooms, and meeting spaces work together, Avocor displays offer a premium, flexible user-experience that is easily replicated across the Enterprise. Avocor’s industry partnership ecosystem includes some of the most well-known and trusted collaboration technology leaders in the market today, providing a seamless user experience for every meeting.



Headquartered in the U.S. with global offices, Avocor is dedicated to delivering collaboration solutions globally through an extensive and experienced partner network.





