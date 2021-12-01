LONDON (1 December 2021) — After the huge success of the 2021 online events, National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s The Masterclasses returns from 24 to 26 January 2022 with a series of online courses, bringing the popular travel writing and photography sessions into homes across the globe.



The six one-hour sessions, led by members of the National Geographic Traveller (UK) team and long-time contributors over the three days, will provide a series of practical discussions and expert advice that will shine a light on written and visual storytelling. Panels will feature the magazine’s senior editors and designers, as well as award-winning contributors and photographers.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “The amazing success of the online Masterclasses last March means that it makes perfect sense for them to return again in 2022. Having some of the biggest names in travel writing and photography revealing their top tips and advice will enable attendees to learn valuable, practical skills that should result in rapid improvement of their methods and techniques. And being easily accessible and affordably priced means anyone with a curious mind can attend.”



For the budding travel writer and avid photographer, this is an opportunity to gain invaluable inspiration and practical instruction from some of the industry’s leading experts.



Sessions are £10 each or £50 for all six, if booked together.



TRAVEL WRITING SESSIONS

Appealing to budding writers hoping to break into the industry, as well as those of intermediate level, the three one-hour classes will cover everything from writing tips to getting published. Members of the National Geographic Traveller (UK) team and long-time contributors will lead each masterclass.



1. How to write an award-winning travel feature

From beginning to endings, quotes and structure, our panel will discuss how they put together their best features and how you can apply their tried-and-tested techniques to your own writing.



2. On assignment

Turning a trip into a feature is skill in its own right — in this session, our panel will guide you through what you need to do when you’re out in the field and give you pointers on how to get the best information and speak to the right people to make your story work.



3. How to get published

You’ve got the perfect idea: how to get it in print or online? The panel will discuss their top strategies for writing a pitch and getting it noticed by editors.



TRAVEL PHOTOGRAPHY SESSIONS

The three one-hour classes are aimed at beginner- and intermediate-level travel photographers and provide invaluable advice on all aspects of the craft, from pitching and publication to selecting the right kit. Established photographers will lead each masterclass.



1. How to create an award-winning travel feature

Our expert photographers will reveal insider tips and tricks on how they got the shots for their best features, and how you can use those techniques in your own photography.



2. On assignment

Find out how to select the right kit, approach the best subjects and get those perfect shots when you’re on location — from street photography to landscapes and wildlife.



3. How to get published

You’ve got the story, you’ve captured the images — what next? Our panel will tell you how to get your work noticed by the right people.



Time: 18.00 to 19.00, 19.15 to 20.15

Date: Monday 24, Tuesday 25, Wednesday 26 January 2022

Venue: Online

Ticket price: £10 per session, all six for £50

For more details, visit the website: nationalgeographic.co.uk/events



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.10, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel for more information.



Website: Competitions, subscriptions, blogs, features and more. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel

Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Twitter: twitter.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Instagram: instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK



The National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle devices: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners is a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society. Every year, a portion of our net profits is distributed to the nonprofit Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation, and education. This unique partnership creates a virtuous cycle of storytelling and exploration that inspires people to act, enlightens their perspective, and often provides the spark to new ideas and innovation.

For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.



