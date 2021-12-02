UK-based technology company Hinterview has today announced that it has raised £3m in Series A funding. The award-winning video platform for the recruitment sector has experienced soaring demand for their technology, with growth continuing this year as the recruitment industry bounces back in a new era of hybrid-first working.



This Series A round, led by Calculus Capital, brings the total raised to date to over £6m.



The investment will be used to scale the business both in the UK and internationally, helping to meet the rapidly growing demand for their video technology in a post-Covid era where job vacancies are at their highest since records began.



Founded in 2015 by recruitment industry experts Andy Simpson & Richard McLaren, Hinterview scooped the highly prized Recruitment Technology Innovation of the Year Award in 2019, along with a host of other accolades. The company has experienced dramatic revenue and headcount growth as it’s been adopted by some of the world’s leading recruitment brands, including Korn Ferry, Harvey Nash, Impellam Group & Michael Page.



Hinterview is widely recognised as a leading video technology supplier in the recruitment industry, now serving tens of thousands of recruiters in more than 30 countries.



Andy Simpson, Hinterview Co-Founder commented:



“In the last 18 months the world has seen the positive impact of video in recruitment as it helps to improve diversity, the candidate experience and time to hire. As a result, Hinterview’s video technology has firmly secured its place in the future of work and we’re proud to be able to support thousands of recruiters to find and place the best talent. This investment will allow us to drive forward our massive growth & innovation plans, whilst continuing to deliver the same level of outstanding customer service that we’ve become known for.”



Richard Moore, Investment Director at Calculus Capital commented:



“Hinterview’s platform is an essential tool for recruiters all over the world wanting to achieve success in 2021 and beyond. This latest investment will support the company’s growth at a time when demand for video recruitment technology is soaring."





ABOUT HINTERVIEW

Hinterview is a specialist video engagement and interviewing platform for the recruitment industry. From business development and candidate engagement, to presenting recorded interviews and winning new clients, Hinterview’s revolutionary video technology enables recruiters to enhance their success at every stage of the recruitment process.

hello.hinterview.com