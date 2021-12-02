Ethical chocolate brand Tony’s Chocolonely has been named the UK’s coolest brand. Launched in 2005, it has gone from strength to strength rapidly expanding its customer base by highlighting social change and fair business practices within the chocolate industry.

Originally launched in 2001 and returning after a four-year hiatus, CoolBrands identifies and pays tribute to Britain’s coolest brands. The list of brands deemed to be CoolBrands this year includes established leaders and new entrepreneurial ventures. The winners were chosen from 1,540 brands across 72 sectors and were voted on by an independent and voluntary council of experts and influencers who considered five factors in deciding which brands deserve the accolade, namely authenticity, desirability, innovation, originality and responsibility. The process was independently managed by The Centre for Brand Analysis (TCBA),

Of this year’s top CoolBrands only Apple, Glastonbury and Spotify featured in the last top 20 list, released in 2016/17. The latest list shows that museums and galleries are increasingly seen as cool with three making the top ten. Of the others, four are food associated companies, revealing how what we eat and drink is increasingly important to the public. Apple is still considered the coolest tech company.

Damon Segal, CEO of CoolBrands®, commented: “Coolness is one of those concepts that’s hard to define, and it’s also a trait that most brands would love to have. The emerging framework of cool focuses on creating credibility, excitement, and authenticity centred around the core values for brands in the digital age, this guided us in our process.

Some brands are timeless, as generation after generation falls in love with them, and others are new contenders that strike the right note.

The CoolBrands® list provides a barometer on how perception of how cool brands are as viewed by key influencers and experts.”



Top Ten CoolBrands® 2021/22

1 Tony’s Chocolonely - Chocolate

2 Barbican – Experiences, Museums & Galleries

3 Glastonbury – Experiences, Festivals & Events

4 Haeckels Beauty - Skincare

5 The Hepworth Wakefield – Experiences, Museums & Galleries

6 Brat Food - Restaurants

7 Apple - Technology

8 Monmouth Coffee Company - Coffee & Tea

9 Ottolenghi – Food, Bakeries, Coffee Shops & Food to Go

10 Tate - Experiences, Museums & Galleries



