Leeds-based PR firm Igniyte, a specialist online reputation management and SEO agency, has expanded to the US and Canada, opening its first international base in New York.



In the past six months, the online reputation management agency has added 20 new clients, including large telecoms providers, banks, cryptocurrency exchanges and high-net worth individuals across the US, UAE, and Europe.



The agency, founded by Simon Wadsworth in 2009, has offices in Leeds and London and has 12 staff, with a further 2 vacancies.



Igniyte’s new office in Manhattan, New York – the agency’s third office – will allow the firm to better offer their services into North America.



The agency provides specialist services for both companies and individuals in removing damaging internet content, business reputation management, brand management, personal reputation management, crisis communication, SEO, and digital PR.



Igniyte has recently hired two new account managers in the US and Canada from former reputation management firms to aid the expansion.



Igniyte has experienced strong growth due to the rising impact that brand reputation (reviews, complaints, forums, social media comments etc) and the personal reputation of senior leaders has on the financial state of businesses in the digital age.



Simon Wadsworth, Founder and Managing Director of Igniyte, said: “We have been operating from the UK for over ten years now, and with the recent addition of some huge clients based in the US and Canada, the expansion to New York was an obvious move.



“Our New York office will allow us to better serve customers in North America who require some support to improve their digital perception and presence. It also gives us access to a huge amount of digital marketing talent in the US.



“More and more people are understanding that brand perception and personal online reputation needs to be front and centre of marketing strategy. Reputation management should be achieved by a strategic approach to positive content creation, disruptive campaign thinking, community engagement and above all, best-in-class SEO that takes control of what people find when they search about you.



“Where everyone has a voice, it’s important that companies manage all channels and work hard to challenge damaging and unfair claims that affect their reputation and bottom line.”



Igniyte are currently looking to add new account managers and PR specialists to their team with two live vacancies (Account Director and Account Manager). Simon says “We have a growing number of exciting and complex clients across the world that require creative solutions to improve their reputation. We are welcoming onboard talented individuals who can support our growth.”