NASA is monitoring two British adventurers as they attempt to trek 2,500 MILES across the Antarctic in 80 days to assess how humans cope when pushed to their limits.

The two British adventurers trekking across Antarctic in 80 days, they are former soldier Justin Packshaw, 57, and Doctor Jamie Facer Childs, 37.

The pair are working with NASA to learn whether humans could one day live on Mars

Packshaw and Childs are undergoing tests twice a week to see how the journey is impacting them physically and psychologically, with samples of saliva, blood, urine and faeces all stored away to monitor their immune systems during the trek.

The pair are also wearing smartwatches to keep an eye on their vital signs, stress levels and quality of sleep as they endure temperatures of -31°F (-35°C) and 100mph winds while traversing ice crevasses and glacier fields.

'It is a proper old-school adventure, long in duration and unsupported,' Packshaw, who has climbed Everest.

'When Mother Nature flexes her muscles out here, it's really quite an impressive thing to witness.'

Packshaw and Childs have no mechanical assistance and are relying solely on their own man-power, with only kites to aid them as they travel by foot and on skis while each hauling a 440lb (200kg) sled.

NASA is also testing the explorers' eyesight as part of research into 'psychophysics', which looks at the relationship between the physical stimuli someone experiences and the sensations they produce.

Unfamiliar landscapes like Antarctica often throw people off, with one NASA scientist referencing the Apollo 14 mission in 1971.

Antarctica's extreme environment shares a variety of stressors with the cold depths of space, including confinement, isolation, monotony, a lack of privacy, and altered light-dark cycles.

Packshaw and Childs hope to complete their journey by the start of February.

