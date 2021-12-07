The winners of the inaugural 2021 APSCo OutSource Awards for Excellence - sponsored by 6CATS International, Access Group, giant group, NatWest, Parasol and WeDo Finance - were announced yesterday evening (6th December) at an invitation-only dinner in London.



At the awards, guest speaker Dr Pippa Malmgren – a former US Presidential Advisor, best-selling award-winning author and tech entrepreneur – discussed the hugely valuable role that recruiters will play in the future of work. She highlighted that the way we’re deploying people is changing so radically and rapidly that there will be dramatic changes ahead for the staffing sector - but these changes will bring a wealth of opportunities. Recruiters today have a chance to bring people into the new economy that under the old rules might never have had a chance – and the winners of the APSCo Awards for Excellence certainly showed the ingenuity to support this evolving hiring landscape.



The winners of the awards were:



MSP of the Year



- NHS Professionals



RPO of the Year



- Lorien



The Impact Award



- eTeam



Talent Services Partner of the Year



- eTeam



Commenting on the event, Melanie Forbes, Managing Director of APSCo OutSource, said:



“I’d like to offer my congratulations to all of the winners of the first ever APSCo OutSource Awards for Excellence. It’s been an incredibly exciting and eventful year for us and seeing the array of fantastic awards entries we received just proves that APSCo OutSource members and Trusted Partners really are the best in the world of outsourcing. It was brilliant to have everyone together to celebrate – thanks to our sponsors for helping make this happen. I’m looking forward to a great year with our members and partners in 2022, with the finale once more of our awards.”



Ends



Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790 705