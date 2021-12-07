Bookout to drive Group Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Strategy and Sustainability Agenda





December 7, 2021, Atlanta, GA: Impellam Group, a leading talent acquisition and workforce management company, today announced the appointment of Ann Bookout to the position of Global Head of Culture and Fulfillment. Based in North America, Bookout joins Impellam Group to drive the company’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (ED&I) strategy, as well as the global Sustainability agenda. In addition, she will work closely with the company’s Customer Office to support clients’ ED&I needs.



“In hiring Ann, we are further solidifying our commitment to ED&I and Sustainability across Impellam Group,” said Julia Robertson, Impellam CEO. “Our promise to our people, clients, and candidates is that we live up to our values of inclusion and authenticity in all we do. I look forward to working with Ann to drive positive change and ensure ED&I and Sustainability are at the heart of our business.”



“Ann has proven experience in leading change with empathy, promoting a culture of psychological safety, and shifting mindsets in large organizations. We are delighted to welcome her to the team,” added Claire Marsh, CEO North America, Impellam.



Ann Bookout, Global Head of Culture and Fulfilment commented, “Impellam already has a strong culture and people strategy, with equity, diversity, and inclusion at the core. I am thrilled by the opportunity to build momentum around ED&I and truly innovate in how we establish Impellam as the organization for people with purpose. I am grateful to be able to work under Julia and Claire’s leadership, knowing they are fully committed to inclusion for our people, partners, and customers. Everyone at Impellam plays a critical role our culture and sustainability of our business. I am proud to be part of the team that steers ED&I through to the next stage of its journey.”



Bookout is an experienced ED&I practitioner, ally, and advocate. She spent twelve years at Accenture working in several different areas, including financial services, pharmaceutical, and HR consulting. Bookout served as the first Inclusion and Diversity Lead for the US Northeast region, driving efforts for over 10,000 employees. In 2019, she joined dentsu international to drive change and communications for their HR and business transformation, as well as to build the Americas’ ED&I strategy. Bookout accelerated dentsu’s ED&I commitments and progress through strong community building and implementing a best-in-class talent development and learning strategy that propelled the cultural fluency of the organization forward.

Outside of work, she serves as the VP, Fund Development for the YWCA of Delaware and as a mentor for the University of Delaware’s Women’s Leadership Initiative.



