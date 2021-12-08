LONDON (8 December): Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is celebrating the flavours of winter in its new issue, with help from some of the biggest names in food.



In the winter edition of this special-issue series, big-name chefs and food writers such as Richard Corrigan, Nisha Katona, Tom Kerridge and Judy Joo share the dishes, ingredients, traditions and treasured destinations that make the colder months a time to cherish.



Glen Mutel, editor of Food by National Geographic Traveller, said: “The contributors to our cover story all have something in common: an unbridled passion for the winter and the gastronomic opportunities they bring.



“Partly, they’re tapping into the pleasures of seasonality and the joys of wintry ingredients such as parsnip, beetroot, game, quince and Seville oranges. But it’s also about the wintry dishes they can’t wait to create — for example, Andrew Wong’s beloved, double-boiled chicken broth, and Bronte Aurell’s saffron buns.



“Then there are those culinary experiences so treasured they’ve become traditions: raclette in the Alps; cloudberry jam in Sweden; clear Polish soup served in a bread bowl.”



Also in this issue, we head to Tucson, Arizona for arguably the best Mexican food in the US; try some of the countless rice dishes unique to Alicante; and explore the historic French region of Armagnac, where the brandy-making tradition stretches back centuries. There’s all this, plus the culinary highlights of Sydney, Galway and Tokyo.



In addition, expect the usual mix of thought-provoking features and easy-to-follow recipes from world-renowned contributors.



Don’t miss:

• Deconstruction: Christmas pudding — the history of the festive favourite

• My Life in Food: Comedian Nish Kumar on Keralan prawns and cooking during lockdown

• Five ways with: Chef Paul Ainsworth on how to get the best out of quince

• Try it Now: From sardines in chilli to cockles in brine, tinned fish can be a true gourmet ingredient

• Recipe Journal: Four game dishes from around the world

• Make Perfect: Tips for perfecting gua bao

• The Pioneer: Rasmus Munk, chef and co-owner of two-Michelin-star Copenhagen restaurant Alchemist, on using food to spark difficult conversations



26-PAGE DIGITAL EZINE SAMPLE



Fast facts

Issue 14

On sale date: 2 December 2021

Price: £4.80

Notes



Food by National Geographic Traveller is a quarterly series of special issues of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), brought to you by APL Media Limited. It launched in spring 2018.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners is a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society. Every year, a portion of our net profits is distributed to the nonprofit Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation, and education. This unique partnership creates a virtuous cycle of storytelling and exploration that inspires people to act, enlightens their perspective, and often provides the spark to new ideas and innovation.

For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.



