Aerospike’s real-time data platform helps Criteo scale its global media business and significantly reduce costs



Aerospike Inc., the leader in real-time data platforms, today announced global technology company, Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), has selected Aerospike to deliver a digital transformation project that significantly improves the scale and performance of its global commerce media platform. The project will also see Criteo reduce its server count by 80 percent, achieving millions of dollars of cost savings per year and reducing CO2 emissions.



Criteo is a leading global technology company that combines commerce data and intelligence to deliver digital advertising that enables marketers and media owners to drive commerce outcomes. Prior to Aerospike, Criteo combined an open-source NoSQL database with caching solutions. The Criteo platform needs to match an advertiser's content with an internet user’s interests 950 billion times a day and respond in just 50 milliseconds. These data loads and requests are continually increasing to deliver fast responses to help advertisers reach more consumers and grow their online sales.



To meet both new and future petabyte-scale demands, Criteo turned to the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform, which will cut its server count by more than 80 per cent for millions of dollars in annual IT savings.



“Our data demands are growing exponentially, and we need a real-time data platform that can handle our current requirements but ensure that we can adapt and scale for what lies ahead,” said Diarmuid Gill, CTO of Criteo. “The Aerospike real-time data platform takes us to the next level in terms of scale and performance and provides us with a standardised platform that ensures our customers can meet the rapid response times they demand both now and in the future.”



“In order to meet the latency needs of the Ad Tech industry every other solution needs a cache to sit on top,” explains Geoff Clark, General Manager EMEA, Aerospike. “That’s where Aerospike is different. Aerospike runs on DRAM and Flash, making it faster, more powerful and far less of a drain on server resources. If Criteo was to double its requirement for data tomorrow, it would still need less than a quarter of the servers it had before. This further demonstrates the ability of the Aerospike real-time data platform to powerfully perform at scale and still deliver significant cost-savings to business,” adds Clark.



About Aerospike

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organisations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80 percent. The Aerospike multi-cloud platform powers real-time applications with predictable sub-millisecond performance up to petabyte scale with five-nines uptime with globally distributed, strongly consistent data. Applications built on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform fight fraud, provide recommendations that dramatically increase shopping cart size, enable global digital payments, and deliver hyper-personalised user experiences to tens of millions of customers. Customers such as Airtel, Experian, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Wayfair and Yahoo rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for the future. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company also has offices in London, Bangalore and Tel Aviv.



About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company that provides the world’s leading Commerce Media Platform. 2,500 Criteo team members partner with almost 20,000 marketers and thousands of media owners around the globe to activate the world’s largest set of commerce data to drive better commerce outcomes. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo brings richer experiences to every consumer while supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.



