CareTech, the leading specialist social care and education provider, won the Philanthropy Award at the Better Society Awards 2021 in recognition of the company’s support provided to the CareTech Foundation.



The success of CareTech at the Awards was recognition of the company’s support of the CareTech Foundation, financially and through the in kind support provided to the Foundation’s charity partners by staff from across the company.



CareTech donates 2.5% of its pre-tax profits to the Foundation every year as part of its wider commitment to supporting the wider care sector and local communities. In June 2020, the company also made a donation of 1,000,000 company shares to the Foundation.



As a result of this generosity, in its first three years the CareTech Foundation supported some 500,000 beneficiaries through its four grant streams.



Thanks to nominations by staff of CareTech PLC, the Foundation has donated £74,584 towards the Community Grant and £13,701 towards the Match-Funding Grant, making 101 awards to charities, organisations, individuals and community groups over the previous year.



Over the last two years, CareTech plc staff have also provided 77 days of in-kind support to the Foundation’s programmes. Notably, 70 CareTech staff have supported EY Foundation in providing work experience opportunities to 45 young people across three regions. And, in December 2019, senior CareTech staff in the company’s specialist services team travelled to Pakistan to support local partners delivering the mental health programme being delivered by the Foundation’s partner at the British Asian Trust, that has now reached 16.8 million people through its social media campaign.



Haroon Sheikh, CEO of CareTech plc and Chair of Trustees of the CareTech Foundation, said: “We are incredibly proud to have the philanthropic efforts of our staff recognised by the judges of the Better Society Awards. Care sector staff are unlike any other in their generosity and commitment to making lives better and this award is evidence of that. We are proud to support the CareTech Foundation and this award will only strengthen our commitment to the good work being delivered through the charity.”



CareTech Foundation CEO, Jonathan Freeman MBE, said: “This is well-deserved recognition of the amazing support the Foundation has received from CareTech plc and its staff since the Foundation’s inception in 2017. CareTech plc has always supported our charitable aims and, financial support aside, the willingness and passion of staff to volunteer their time and expertise to help our charity partners has been instrumental to our success. I am so pleased that the commitment of the company to delivering powerful social impact has been recognised through this prestigious Award.”



