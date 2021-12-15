Vestd and CrowdX have announced a brand new partnership, which is set to revolutionise capital access and market liquidity for SMEs. By combining their proprietary digital technologies, a range of services will be offered to help ambitious growth companies operate in a transparent and professional manner.



Two leading lights



CrowdX, based in Glasgow, has already illustrated that there's a strong appetite from professional service providers to change the world of liquidity and capital for private companies, by enabling them to efficiently raise funds and release value using innovative technology.



Vestd, the UK’s number one equity sharing platform, is a natural asset to any company going through the growth process. The Vestd app offers streamlined cap table and Companies House management and enables businesses to share and administer their equity with ease.



A game-changing alliance



Mike McCudden, CEO of CrowdX stated that he is thrilled to announce the partnership, adding that, “working alongside Vestd will add a great deal of value to our own service offering for growth companies. The platform not only supports CrowdX companies and their shareholders in an easy to understand format, but also offers a range of complementary services when it comes to raising finance – such as data rooms and investor communications.”



“Vestd is a strong example of the type of partnerships we want to add to CrowdX. A healthy capital market requires stewards from all corners of the financial service arena. We’re both talking the same language when it comes to supporting growth.”



Exciting year ahead



Vestd’s founder and CEO, Ifty Nasir added that, “by joining forces with organisations like CrowdX we can provide our customers with better access to vital business services, getting us further down the road towards democratising commerce.”



“It’s fantastic to establish partnerships with companies that also exist to remove barriers to business growth and we can’t wait to see our relationship with CrowdX mature.”



“2022 is set to be an exciting year for British startups and we are thrilled that the Vestd/CrowdX partnership will be part of the mix of accelerating business growth across the country”



END



For more information, contact jemma@vestd.com