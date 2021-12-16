JIMMIE MARTIN NAUGHTY ANGEL COLLECTION
NAUGHTY ANGELS COLLECTION
Vivid punk stylings and pop-art icons mixed with luxurious opulence. Our Naughty Angels are quirky and bold, fun and daring. From Karl Lagerfeld riding a skate board to Frida Kahlo covered in parrots.
All our Angles are hand painted and completely unique. Made-to-order and fully customisable. It takes 6 weeks to create an Angle in our West London workshop.
Visit our website to see the full collection
www.jimmiemartin.com//busts/naughty-angels/
Please contact us if you would like to feature our Angels
info@jimmiemartin.com
02079381852
This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of Jimmie Martin in the following categories: Entertainment & Arts, Home & Garden, Retail & Fashion, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.