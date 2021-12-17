Being positioned as a leader in this arena reflects the agent-centric nature with which we have built and continue to build the Calabrio ONE platform

New report helps organisations find the best agent management vendor across seven product and customer experience evaluation categories



Minneapolis, MN — Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, has been positioned in the top category as an Exemplary vendor in Ventana Research’s 2022 Value Index on Agent Management. The report also recognises Calabrio as a Value Index Leader for three areas: Capability, Usability and Manageability.



“Agent Management is critical for two reasons. First, agents represent the single largest ongoing cost for contact centres, which have been plagued by high turnover for so long that it is generally considered an unsolvable cost of doing business,” Keith Dawson, Vice President and Research Director for Customer Experience at Ventana Research “Second, agents are the direct point of contact with customers, meaning that poor performance directly affects customer satisfaction, loyalty and ultimately revenue. Better trained and equipped agents provide interactions that are faster and more accurate.” (i)



Ventana Research’s Value Index is a quantified, research-based report evaluating technology providers and products. The 2022 report ranks 18 vendors offering products that address the key elements of agent management. The Value Index is structured to replicate the RFI/RFP process by incorporating all criteria needed to evaluate, select, utilise and maintain technology — and maintain relationships with vendors.



“We are delighted to see Calabrio named an Exemplary Vendor in Ventana Research’s Agent Management report. Being positioned as a leader in this arena reflects the agent-centric nature with which we have built and continue to build the Calabrio ONE platform. Our vision to enrich human interactions focuses not just on managing and improving the experience of customers, but the frontline employees that meet them,” said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO at Calabrio. “Similarly, at Calabrio we develop our software with the mantra of Easy, Personalised and Smart, so to see Calabrio being ranked as a Value Index Leader in three out of five product experience categories reflects us succeeding with that approach.”



The Agent Management Value Index is neither sponsored nor influenced by technology vendors and is conducted solely in pursuit of Ventana Research's mission to provide value to business and IT through advisory services, benchmark assessments and workshops. Ventana Research's goal is to help guide organisations to optimal efficiency in their use of technology investments for business and IT.



To learn more, go to Calabrio’s reprint of the “Agent Management Value Index: 2022 Vendor and Product Assessment.”



About Calabrio



Calabrio is the customer experience intelligence company that empowers organisations to enrich human interactions. Through AI-driven analytics, Calabrio uncovers customer behaviour and sentiment and derives compelling insights from the contact centre. Organisations choose Calabrio for its ability to understand customer needs and the overall experience it provides, from implementation to ongoing support. Find more at calabrio.com and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.



