JobAdder, a global recruitment software platform that helps agency and inhouse recruiters find and manage talent more effectively, has today announced it has bolstered its team to 221, with 30 per cent growth since June 2021.



As part of the company’s accelerated growth, two key executives have been added to JobAdder’s ranks including Skip Hilton as Vice President of Alliances and Channels Sales, and Regina Dinneen as Head of Product: Partnerships and Integrations.



Heading up the team driving JobAdder’s Partner Marketplace, Hilton and Dinneen will be instrumental to enhancing the capabilities of JobAdder’s market leading platform through integrations with complimentary best-in-field vendors.



With over 30 years of experience working in a variety of Channels, Sales, Alliances and Partnerships roles in the US, Hilton will be predominantly responsible for the commercial aspects of all partnerships secured at JobAdder such as integrated technology partners, referral relationships and reseller channels.



Hilton recently served as VP Strategic Alliances and Channels at all-in-one hiring platform Fountain, where he focused his efforts on strategic partnerships that complimented the company’s core capabilities and provided customer and market expansion opportunities. Formally, Hilton was the Vice President of Alliances at Jobvite, where he designed and built a partner ecosystem of more than 50 robust, enterprise-grade partnerships with leading HR technology vendors, as well as initiated and managed key relationships with LinkedIn, Indeed, Facebook, Google, Ultimate Software, Saba Software and ADP.



On his appointment, Hilton said: “JobAdder is a fantastic place to work - that is clear to me even after a short few weeks. The support from CEO Martin Herbst and all of the executive team is beyond compare. I am very impressed with the level of empathy and thoughtfulness exhibited by all employees and departments, and I know for a fact that feeling extends to our clients as we deliver a product that is critical to their business, and a company that is a pleasure to work with.



“This is an interesting time to work in talent acquisition. Our clients are faced with some of the greatest challenges of their careers trying to secure and place talent during the ‘Great Resignation’. On the other hand, the ability to work remotely has opened up talent pools globally, increasing the candidate potential for all hiring managers and recruiters. JobAdder is an asset and competitive advantage to these companies, and I look forward to helping them achieve their goals.



“JobAdder is committed to investing in talent and technology to better serve our growing partner ecosystem. Both Regina and I have the green light to build out our teams globally in concert with partner potential and partner contribution,” concluded Hilton.



Joining as Head of Product: Partnerships and Integrations, Dinneen’s role will work closely with Hilton, covering JobAdder’s “we integrate”, “they integrate”, “shared integrations” pillars.



Dinneen will also be looking at innovative ways to help the company accelerate its feature development and reduce maintenance costs.



With over 20 years global experience, Dinneen has worked across various industries, most recently as M&A Business Integration - PMO Lead at eBay Classifieds Group, where she integrated a new company (Autotrader & CarsGuide) into the eBay Classifieds business. Prior to this, Dinneen managed a team of product managers as Group Product Manager - Network Solutions ANZ at Yahoo!7.



On her appointment, Dinneen said: "I’ve worked for Martin Herbst at Gumtree (eBay Classifieds Group), his leadership and the culture he cultivates drew me to the JobAdder family.



“As Head of Product, Partnerships and Integrations I have the unique opportunity to develop JobAdder as the ultimate resource for recruiters globally - in short, I’m here to make our customers successful. I’ll do this through creating a seamless end-to-end experience through a network of partners that put the customer first. It’s an exciting time to be building partnerships and relationships with leading software providers across the globe. As JobAdder continues to grow globally, our Partner Marketplace will expand as well, connecting our customers with the crucial tools and technology they need."



Adding to this, JobAdder CEO Martin Herbst, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Skip and Regina to our executive team at such a pivotal time for the business. Both executives are industry heavy weights and come to JobAdder armed with the core skills needed to support the accelerated growth of our Partner Marketplace. Partnerships form a critical pillar in our ability to scale and grow into a global leader.”



The JobAdder Partner Marketplace lists over 100 direct integrations with industry leading adjacent software and is connected to over 200 job boards to ensure JobAdder’s customers have support throughout the full end-to-end process. JobAdder has also added a connector in the Zapier marketplace to make it easier for customers to have a basic integration for anything yet to be integrated.



JobAdder helped to place over 307,500 jobs in the FY 2020-2021 and is used by more recruiters in ANZ than any other platform.



To join JobAdder Partner Marketplace visit: https://jobadder.com/partnership-request





