Sozye Limited



London based Sozyë have taken an innovative approach to creating allergen free, soya free, plant based - soya sauce, fish sauce and oyster sauce alternatives.



Vast areas of forest have been destroyed all over the world to cater to the worlds hunger for soya. This mono crop has reduced the ability of the forests to absorb and store carbon dioxide. The sauces use a special sustainably harvested organic certified seaweed from the pristine shores of Scotland instead of soya or seafood. Only the tops of the leaves are collected so that they can regrow within a few weeks.



NISH, NOYA & NOYSTER are brainchildren of Londoner Jacob Thundil MBE, who was on his own journey in trying to find kind and healthy alternatives without compromising on taste. Finding limited options in the market, he used his experience and passion for food and innovation, he took it upon himself to create a range of organic certified, allergen-free, sustainably-brewed, tasty sauces.

While experimenting to make a vegetarian stock, the savoury notes from a particular Scottish seaweed reminded him of fermented soya. This led him to carry out hundreds of kitchen trials to perfect the world’s first British-made soya sauce alternative. I am very happy with the results and hope you will support our mission to brew delicious sauces which are kind to the planet and to you" Jacob Thundil, Founder – Sozyë.



In October 2021, Sozyë won the coveted Great Taste Awards for all three products. Feedback and reactions have been very positive so far some of the reactions are captured below.



Plant Based Fish Sauce - NISH

What an impactful product: this has real depth of flavour and a malty aroma, as well as a very long umami aftertaste.

As garums go, this is a very innovative and tasty alternative to fish-based products that we're sure would have many great uses.

More of the seaweed flavour would take it to the very highest level for us.



Plant based Oyster sauce - NOYSTER

This is a very clever and innovative product. On the nose it smelt quite heavy and marmite-like which proved divisise.

The flavour is very good. This is such a clever product and the we loved the savoury, sweet flavour which is well balanced.



Soya Free Soya Sauce - NOYA

This sauce has a dark appearance , despite not being a soy sauce.

The attractive taste clearly owes its character to Scottish sea weed.

An innovative product, we appreciated the flavour and concept and loved that it was locally sourced and produced. Very tasty.



Sozyë founder and chief saucier Jacob Thundil states that ‘During lockdown we used our free time to setup a lab in our kitchen to run all of the tests required to prepare to launch NISH, NOYA & NOYSTER. I am very pleased to win Great Taste awards for all three products. We are proud to present the first British brewed NISH, NOYA and NOYSTER’



NISH, NOYA, NOYSTER are priced at an GBP 2.99, 3.99 and 4.99 respectively and exclusively available at Planet Organic in-store and online during January 2021.

Sozyë is on our mission to shake up the sauce aisle and introduce the world to a new way of brewing sauces without compromises.



Available from Planet Organic Instore and www.planetorganic.com



For further information visit www.sozye.com for product samples, images or quotes, please contact Manisha Solanki at the Sozyë press office on 01895 624 550 or by email to hello@sozye.com

-ENDS-