Global award-winning photo-sharing platform ClickASnap has published its annual photos of the year collection featuring stunning images, plus some the most viewed images from its photographers. ClickASnap aims to share the beauty of photography and highlights how much money its users have earned from the platform to date.



ClickASnap is the only photo-sharing site in the world that pays its users. It became a multimillion pound business during lockdown with people seeking out extra ways to earn money, sharing their photos and receiving money back per view. From 2022, ClickASnap is upgrading its website so that users will be able to earn up to 30% more on their images. ClickASnap’s most viewed pictures of 2021 include an Estonian sun rise, a Bollywood actress, a human eye and a fox.



ClickASnap’s Best Photos of 2021 include:



In the morning when the sun rose – Estonia

Photographer: Marje Metsaots

Views: 201.6K

ClickASnap earning: £534.18 / $705.94



“I am a hobby photographer and I just love getting up early to take beautiful shots like this in nature”.



Nikita - Norway

Photograph: Gjesdal

Views: 176.7K

ClickASnap earnings: £468.21 / $618.75



“Nikita Gokhale, an Indian actress, model and beauty pageant titleholder came to visit me in the late summer. There aren’t that many Bollywood actresses that that are comfortable posing nude but this did happen.”



Eye during a party – Italy

Photographer: Paul’s Photo

Views: 92.9K

ClickASnap earning: £246.04 / $325.15



“One of my first macro shots. I didn't have the proper gear, like a tripod and a macro lens, but I really wanted to try this kind of shot so I tried to stay as close to the eye as possible. It was very difficult to keep the eye in focus and as you can see I pretty much failed…but I'm still happy about the final result.”



Cute Fox – Finland

Photographer: Sigrid

Views: 80K

ClickASnap earning: £212 / $280



“This fox puppy was a brave soul showing himself or herself pretty often. There were three more fox puppies. This specific shot was photo edited with Lightroom. The fox’s eyes were just in the right direction.”



Hope – UK

Views: 9K

Photographer: Wellesley

ClickASnap earning: £23.84 / $31.50



“In this season of goodwill, I would like to take this opportunity to make people aware of all the poverty and homelessness that will still be in homes and on the streets and remember that Hope - a feeling of expectation and desire for a particular thing to happen - will always be there for some of us. I am based in the beautiful Wiltshire countryside, close to historic towns of Devises, Calne, Trowbridge and Salisbury and love taking photos of anything that inspires me - portraits, landscapes, creative images, festivals. I use a Canon 7D, 5D MKII and a lot of passion.”



Bike – Germany



Photographer: Goodchris

Views: 13.3K

ClickASnap earning: £35.22 / $46.55



“The composition and contrast of this bike in Koln produces wonderful colours.”



Trees do a good job – Turkey

Photographer: Photo-pop

Views: 12.6K

ClickASnap earnings: £33.37 / $44.10



“A breath-taking view of a person sitting on the grass having a picnic with a beautiful mountain landscape in background during a sunny day. Some monocultures develop naturally, such as black spruce in wetland areas or concentrated cedar growths in certain landscapes, and these regenerating populations should not necessarily be considered in need of human intervention. Nature can do a really great job growing trees all by herself.”



Eye Bridge – UK

Photographer: CapturedwithLily

Views: 2.8K

ClickASnap earnings: £7.41 / $9.80



“A lovely local UK spot. I woke early to get this sunrise shot of the bridge that crosses over the River Stour. It was a lovely peaceful, frosty morning with only a few people passing with their dogs. I am a self-taught photographer whose passion and enthusiasm is embedded in nature, landscapes and travel. I want my photography to reflect the wonder of the world from all different aspects.”



Photo sharing platform ClickASnap is the only site that pays its users on photo views and doesn’t claim exclusive rights over content. ClickASnap claims the move to upgrade the website, with an investment of more than £1m, will enable users of the photo-sharing platform to earn much more and spend more time using it as a social media platform too. CEO Tom Oswald said: “The change will create a better experience for users. The new site is coming along well. We expect to release it into a public facing beta by end January.”



Along with being a photo-sharing platform, it is also a marketplace where you can put your photos up for sale. ClickASnap does not charge any royalties on your photos so you get to keep 100% of the proceeds of the sale. The best part about ClickASnap is that you don’t actually have to sell your photos to make some money on the platform. ClickASnap pays you for every qualifying view you get on your photos. The visitor simply has to spend at least five seconds looking at your photo for their view to become a qualified view that ClickASnap will pay you for. This offers a unique opportunity for amateur photographers who want to share their work with the world just to see how the world reacts.



In 2020, 30,000 users signed up to share photos. Today, the site has more than eight million images and an average of 150,000 users a day with 400,000 images viewed per day and growing rapidly. It had 30,000 sign ups in Sept 2020 and 2,215,960 in Sept 2021. The turnover last year was £36k; this year it is £1.6m. ClickASnap has paid out more than £250k in royalties to date.



www.clickasnap.com



