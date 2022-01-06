Background screening expert, Sterling, has welcomed the news from the Home Office that they will be switching to digital identity for Right to Work checks, resulting in a permanent move away from in-person checks from April 2022.



Commenting on this news, Steve Smith, Managing Director, EMEA, at Sterling, said:



“This is a really significant moment for employers in the UK when it comes to background checks as it confirms the emerging importance of digital identity and reflects exactly what is needed to support the modern workforce and remote hiring. While the pandemic has caused massive disruption, it has also driven positive changes in some areas. The work that was put into delivering digital identity solutions proved hugely valuable and we’re pleased to see that this has resulted in a more permanent change that represents an advancement in background screening and identity verification.



“Sterling has been collaborating closely with the relevant Government authorities in the lead up to this announcement and our teams have been diligently working to integrate the technology needed into the products we offer, with our new Right to Work service capturing everything needed for Digital Identity screening.



“The latest Home Office announcement follows a previous commitment from the Disclosure and Barring Service in relation to digital identity for criminal record checks, and highlights how the primary components of a trusted and safe background check are now neatly embedded with identity services leading to safer, low friction, faster screening experiences in the U.K. We’re excited to have the right solutions in place for employers once the official role out begins in April 2022.”



ENDS



Press contact



Sadie McGrath



sadie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790 700