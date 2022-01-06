-Jon Lipsey shed a whopping 8.5kg of lockdown weight-gain in just six weeks

Thought you had to give up drinking beer or eating burgers this January to shift the stubborn belly fat you gained during lockdown?



It’s time to think again - thanks to a new fat-loss training programme designed by best-selling fitness author Jon Lipsey.



The 41-year-old father of two has proved it’s possible for anyone to get the lean, fit and strong body they want - without having to give up their favourite foods and drinks.



In just six weeks he swapped his “dad bod” for a lean and defined cover model physique using a brand new exercise and eating plan he’s labelled the “Beer and Barbell” plan.



Thanks to a workout plan of three 40-minute gym sessions and one 20-home workout per week, alongside a flexible eating plan that allowed him beer, wine, curries and burgers, Lipsey shed an incredible 8.5kg in just six weeks to reveal a lean, strong and muscular physique, complete with six-pack abs.



And now he’s revealed how anyone can replicate his remarkable results thanks to his new training programme that’s big on impact without requiring any significant lifestyle changes.



“During the COVID-19 pandemic let myself go - I ate too much and I exercised too little,” says Lipsey. “It didn’t happen overnight. These things never do. But between March 2020 and September 2021 I added about 7kg of padding - mainly around my belly, love handles and chest. That superficial slide was mirrored by things you can’t measure on a bathroom scale, and as my waistline expanded I also became stressed, irritable and tired.



” What’s worse, as the editor of health and fitness website New Body Plan, Lipsey felt he was letting his readers down by not living the advice he was dispensing.



“The weight gain affected my mood, and I wasn’t great to be around either,” he says. “My job is to help people get - and stay - happy and healthy, so I also felt like a failure and a fraud. Something had to change.”



To turn his health - and happiness - around, Lipsey created a new six-week exercise and eating plan to torch the excess weight he’d gained, but in way that didn’t require him to turn his life upside down by living on the gym floor, or surviving off nothing but chicken breasts and boiled broccoli.



“As a busy 41-year-old father of two, I needed a fun and flexible exercise plan that fitted around a busy life,” says Lipsey. “And I needed to a find a way to eat for a healthier body that didn’t feel like a diet. After all, we’d all given up enough over the last couple of years. I wasn’t really up for imposing a set of self-inflicted restrictions.” [SEE FAT-LOSS MEAL PLAN, BELOW]



Most importantly, he says, was he aim of creating a programme that wouldn’t just work for him. “I wanted something that the average person could use to take back control of their post-pandemic health and fitness,” he says.



“I wanted to show that a typical 40-something dad like me could get ripped. It’s all very well for a 21-year-old Instagram influencer with a cushy job and no kids to have a six pack. They’ve got age, genetics and time on their side.



“But what about an overworked middle-aged guy with a hectic family life? My aim was to prove that you can still build a Love Island body, even if you’re old enough for the average contestant to be one of your kids. And I’ve proved it can be done, not just for me, but for anyone who follows my new plan.”



About Jon Lipsey

Jon Lipsey is the creator of NewBodyPlan.com, a health and fitness website that offers a range of fat-loss exercise and eating plans that have helped tens of thousands of men achieve their goal of building a leaner, fitter and healthier body. His new weight-loss programme, Jon Lipsey’s Fat-Loss Max Plan - AKA “The Beer and Barbell Plan” - is available now at New Body Plan.



Jon Lipsey’s Fat-Loss Max meal plan



Nutrition totals

Calories: 2127

Protein: 147g

Carbs: 154g

Fat: 89g



Breakfast

Healthy English breakfast

-2 fried eggs

-2 rashers of smoked bacon

-1 cup of sliced sautéed mushrooms

-6 cherry tomatoes

-1/2 can reduced sugar and salt baked beans



Morning snack

-1 serving of diet whey protein powder with water.



Lunch

Lean chicken club sandwich

-100g chicken breast meat

-1 rasher of bacon

-1 boiled egg, sliced

-4 slices of tomato

-1/2 a cup of lettuce

-1/2 a tablespoon of light mayo

-2 slices of toasted whole wheat bread



Afternoon snack

-100g natural yogurt

-75g frozen mixed berries



Dinner

Lamb kebabs

-150g grilled cubed lamb

-1 cup of sliced mushrooms

-1 cup of sliced courgettes

-1 cup of chopped green peppers

-15ml mint sauce

-1 finely chopped clove of garlic

-2 wedges of lemon juice

-1 tsp Rosemary

-1 tsp thyme

-1 tbsp rapeseed oil

-100g (cooked weight) of basmati rice



Dice the lamb, chop the mushroom, pepper, onion and courgette and place it all in a mixing bowl.

Finely slice the garlic and add it to the mix. l Add the mint sauce, lemon juice, rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper to the mix, stir it all together and cover with clingfilm.

Allow the mix to marinade for 20 minutes before creating the kebabs using metal skewers.

Place the kebabs on a baking tray and evenly pour over the remaining marinade mix.

Grill the kebabs for five minutes before turning and cooking for a further five minutes, or until cooked to taste.

Serve the kebabs on rice.



Evening snack

-1 small bag of sweet and salty popcorn

-2 squares of dark chocolate



Evening drink

-1 330ml bottle of medium strength lager



