The mannequin lamp exemplifies the Jimmie Martin brand as they are unique, bold and daring. Whether silver leafed or smothered in jostling bright colours they have an irreverent elegance, drawing focus and illuminating a room with a soft ambient glow.



All our bespoke mannequin lamps are made-to-order and are fully customisable. It takes 12 weeks to create a lamp in our West London workshop.



